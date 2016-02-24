<p>\u201cIl mio percorso come fotografo \u00e8 iniziato proprio sott’acqua, ho cominciato a fare foto su terra solo in un secondo momento. Con l’acqua mi sono sempre trovato a mio agio\u201d, cos\u00ec si racconta Davide Lopresti, fotografo ligure che ha vinto l\u2019edizione 2016 dell\u2019<a href="http:\/\/underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com\/" target="_blank">Underwater photographer of the year<\/a>.<\/p>\n<div id="gallery-74682" class="aeria-gallery enable-lightbox">\n<ul class="gallery-gallery layout-default">\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer12.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer12" title="Gold di Davide Lopresti, scattata sui fondali triestini, vincitrice del contest \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer12-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer1.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer1" title="Pier Mane, fotografia Three pillars, ritrae uno squalo che nuota tra i fondali delle Bahamas \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="\u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer1-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer2.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer2" title="Fotografia di Fabio Galbiati, dal titolo Mangroove sunset, arrivata seconda per la categoria Wide Angle \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer2-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer3.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer3" title="Foto Lagoon di Greg Lecoeur, arrivata terza per la categoria Wide Angle \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer3-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer13.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer13" title="Grande tartaruga con remora, scatto di Gabriel Barathieu, menzione con merito per la categoria Wide Angle \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer13-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer4.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer4" title="Damien Mauric, scatto intitolato \u201cBlue ballet\u201d, menzione d'onore nella categoria Wide Angle \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer4-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer5.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer5" title="Scatto di Helen Bridley, che ritrae un polpo mentre nuota di notte, secondo classificato per la categoria International Macro \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer5-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer14.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer14" title="Foto di Behnaz Afsahi, che ha guadagnato una menzione d'onore nella categoria International Macro \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer14-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer6.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer6" title="Fotografia di Adriano Morettin, dal titolo \u201cLightning\u201d, menzione d'onore nella categoria International Macro \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer6-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer7.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer7" title="Fotografia di Ross Gudgeon, che ritrae un ghiozzo mentre nuota sopra un octocorallo. Menzione d'onore per la categoria International Macro \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer7-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer15.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer15" title="Foto di Matteo Visconti, dal titolo \u201c Harlequin Spotlight\u201d, per l'iridescenza di colori che caratterizza la creatura marina immortalata \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer15-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer16.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer16" title="Foto di Richard Carey, che ritrae una tartaruga che sta per mangiare una medusa. Foto che si \u00e8 aggiudicata il primo premio nella categoria Behaviour \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer16-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer8.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer8" title="Foto di Alejandro Prieto, dal titolo What Feeds Beneath, classificata seconda per la categoria Behaviour \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer8-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer9.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer9" title="Foto di Susannah H. Snowden Smith, dal titolo Torrent, menzione d'onore nella categoria Behaviour \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer9-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer10.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer10" title="Scatto di George Stoyle, che ritrae un pesce predatore a caccia di plancton. Fotografia classificata seconda per la categoria Uk Macro" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer10-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer11.jpg" rel="gallery-74682" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/underwater-photographer-year-2016-le-foto\/underwaterphotographer11" title="Scatto di Cathy Lewis, dal titolo Safe haven, classificata terza nella categoria Uk Macro \u00a9 Underwater photographer of the year 2016" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Underwater photographer of the year 2016""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/underwaterphotographer11-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<\/div>\n<p>La fotografia di Lopresti si chiama <a href="http:\/\/underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com\/2016winners.aspx#0" target="_blank">Gold<\/a> e ritrae un cavalluccio marino nei fondali triestini celebrando il ritorno di questi animali nell’area mediterranea, reso possibile grazie a un’attenta politica di ripopolamento e campagne di sensibilizzazione in alcune aree marine.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>\u201cNon pensavo che la mia fotografia potesse vincere il concorso. Durante la serata della premiazione ho visto scatti davvero impressionanti, c’\u00e8 stato anche chi ha creato una gabbia subacquea per poter immortalare un orso che dava la caccia ai salmoni\u201d, ha affermato Lopresti. \u201cLa giuria ha ritenuto il mio scatto molto particolare, hanno voluto premiare pi\u00f9 l’interpretazione che il soggetto. Il cavalluccio \u00e8 un soggetto abbastanza comune, ma per questa foto ho usato una tecnica particolare: ho sfruttato dei tempi lenti per avere l’effetto dell’acqua mossa sullo sfondo. Concentrando la luce in un singolo punto grazie allo smooth, il cavalluccio in primo piano appare fermo e lo sfondo sembra in movimento\u201d.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Davide Lopresti \u00e8 stato nominato Underwater photographer 2016 battendo fotografi provenienti da 54 paesi diversi. Il concorso \u00e8 organizzato da Alex Mustard, a sua volta fotografo subacqueo di fama mondiale che ha rilanciato il contest che da oltre 60 anni veniva organizzato dalla British society of underwater photographers (<a href="http:\/\/www.bsoup.org\/" target="_blank">Bsoup<\/a>).<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>\u201cLa fotografia \u00e8 un importantissimo mezzo di informazione che permette alle persone di capire cosa c’\u00e8 davvero sott’acqua\u201d, conclude Lopresti \u201cGrazie alle immagini possiamo veicolare messaggi importantissimi, come la bellezza degli ecosistemi marini e la necessit\u00e0 di intervenire per la loro tutela. C’\u00e8 per\u00f2 un contro: ci sono ecosistemi come quello del mar Rosso che sono stati completamente distrutti dal turismo di massa, per buona parte attratto qui dalla bellezza dei fondali\u201d. Qui \u00e8 fondamentale lavorare non solo sulla comunicazione, ma anche sull\u2019azione. Partendo dal turismo responsabile.<span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Davide Lopresti, fotografo italiano \u00e8 l'Underwater photographer of the year"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/news\/davide-lo-presti-gold-underwater-photographer-year"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/gold-DavideLopresti.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content="\/imprese\/il-team\/sara-moraca"><meta itemprop="description" content="\u201cIl mio percorso come fotografo \u00e8 iniziato proprio sott'acqua, ho cominciato a fare foto su terra solo in un secondo momento. Con l'acqua mi sono sempre trovato a "><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2016-02-24 15:40:59"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-09-05 09:53:01" \/><\/span><\/p>\n