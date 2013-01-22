Obama rinnova il suo impegno per il clima

"Risponderemo alla minaccia del cambiamento climatico, sapendo che un fallimento significherebbe tradire i nostri figli e le generazioni future". Queste parole di Barack Obama, pronunciate durante il discorso per il secondo insediamento alla Casa Bianca, hanno sorpreso molti analisti ed esperti. La questione climatica non è mai stata così in alto nell'agenda politica degli Stati Uniti e molti rimangono dubbiosi sul reale impegno che l'amministrazione riserverà al tema, specie dopo l'esperienza del primo mandato che ha visto l'ambiente passare in secondo piano rispetto alla questione economica e alla politica interna. Ma il fatto che Obama non dovrà più competere per un'altra elezione presidenziale, che non dovrà più tenere conto dei finanziamenti e dei voti delle lobby che ancora sono scettiche sull'argomento, potrà dargli la libertà di prendere decisioni importanti e di guidare, insieme all'Unione europea, la lotta globale contro il cambiamento climatico. Ecco il passaggio in lingua originale del discorso di Barack Obama sulla questione climatica:

We, the people, still believe that our obligations as Americans are not just to ourselves, but to all posterity. We will respond to the threat of climate change, knowing that the failure to do so would betray our children and future generations. Some may still deny the overwhelming judgment of science, but none can avoid the devastating impact of raging fires, and crippling drought, and more powerful storms. The path towards sustainable energy sources will be long and sometimes difficult. But America cannot resist this transition; we must lead it. We cannot cede to other nations the technology that will power new jobs and new industries - we must claim its promise. That is how we will maintain our economic vitality and our national treasure - our forests and waterways; our croplands and snowcapped peaks. That is how we will preserve our planet, commanded to our care by God. That's what will lend meaning to the creed our fathers once declared.