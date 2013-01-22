<p>“Risponderemo alla minaccia del cambiamento climatico, sapendo che<br \/>\nun fallimento significherebbe tradire i nostri figli e le<br \/>\ngenerazioni future”. <a href="http:\/\/youtu.be\/-ZC_y78W4t4" target="_blank">Queste parole di Barack Obama<\/a>, pronunciate durante il<br \/>\ndiscorso per il secondo insediamento alla Casa Bianca, hanno<br \/>\nsorpreso molti analisti ed esperti.<\/p>\n<p>La questione climatica non \u00e8 mai stata cos\u00ec in alto<br \/>\nnell’agenda politica degli Stati Uniti e molti rimangono dubbiosi<br \/>\nsul reale impegno che l’amministrazione riserver\u00e0 al tema,<br \/>\nspecie dopo l’esperienza del primo mandato che ha visto l’ambiente<br \/>\npassare in secondo piano rispetto alla questione economica e alla<br \/>\npolitica interna. Ma il fatto che Obama non dovr\u00e0 pi\u00f9<br \/>\ncompetere per un’altra elezione presidenziale, che non dovr\u00e0<br \/>\npi\u00f9 tenere conto dei finanziamenti e dei voti delle lobby che<br \/>\nancora sono scettiche sull’argomento, potr\u00e0 dargli la<br \/>\nlibert\u00e0 di prendere decisioni importanti e di guidare, insieme<br \/>\nall’Unione europea, la lotta globale contro il cambiamento<br \/>\nclimatico.<\/p>\n<p>Ecco il passaggio in lingua originale del <a href="http:\/\/thinkprogress.org\/climate\/2013\/01\/21\/1475231\/obama-goes-hawkish-failure-to-respond-to-threat-of-climate-change-would-betray-our-children-and-future-generations\/?mobile=nc" target="_blank">discorso di Barack Obama sulla questione<br \/>\nclimatica<\/a>:<\/p>\n<blockquote><p>We, the people, still believe that our obligations as<br \/>\nAmericans are not just to ourselves, but to all posterity. We will<br \/>\nrespond to the threat of climate change, knowing that the failure<br \/>\nto do so would betray our children and future generations. Some may<br \/>\nstill deny the overwhelming judgment of science, but none can avoid<br \/>\nthe devastating impact of raging fires, and crippling drought, and<br \/>\nmore powerful storms.<\/p>\n<p>The path towards sustainable energy sources will be long and<br \/>\nsometimes difficult. But America cannot resist this transition; we<br \/>\nmust lead it.<\/p>\n<p>We cannot cede to other nations the technology that will power new<br \/>\njobs and new industries – we must claim its promise. That is how we<br \/>\nwill maintain our economic vitality and our national treasure – our<br \/>\nforests and waterways; our croplands and snowcapped peaks. That is<br \/>\nhow we will preserve our planet, commanded to our care by God.<br \/>\nThat’s what will lend meaning to the creed our fathers once<br \/>\ndeclared.<\/p><\/blockquote>\n<div class="embed"><\/div>\n<p><span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Obama rinnova il suo impegno per il clima"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/news\/obama_clima_speech"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/6b6c6b9a18a320b86e4422a97fbf96c2.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content=""><meta itemprop="description" content="La scelta di citare la questione climatica nel discorso di insediamento alla Casa Bianca ha sorpreso tante persone. Barack Obama ha deciso davvero di cambiare marcia e di agire per fermare il riscaldamento globale?"><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2013-01-22 10:17:18"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-08-01 17:42:57" \/><\/span><\/p>\n