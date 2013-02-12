La playlist di febbraio 2013

Playlist febbraio 2013 - LifeGate Radio 1. David Bowie - Where Are We Now 2. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - We No Who U R 3. Matthew E. White - Big Love 4. Yo La Tengo - Two Trains 5. Eels - New Alphabet 6. Devendra Banhart - Für Hildegard Von Bingen 7. Atom for Peace - Judge, Jury and Executioner 8. Twigs - Breathe 9. Blue Hawaii - In Two 10. The Strokes - One Way Trigger