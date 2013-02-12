<p><a href="\/app\/uploads\/bowiesingleartwork.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-27868" alt="David Bowie Performing" src="\/app\/uploads\/bowiesingleartwork.jpg" width="300" height="300" \/><\/a><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Playlist febbraio 2013 – LifeGate Radio<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>1. <a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=QWtsV50_-p4" target="_blank"><strong>David Bowie – Where Are We Now<\/strong><\/a><\/p>\n<p>2. <strong>Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – We No Who U<br \/>\nR<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>3. <strong>Matthew E. White – Big Love<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>4. <strong>Yo La Tengo – Two Trains<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>5. <strong>Eels – New Alphabet<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>6. <strong>Devendra Banhart – F\u00fcr Hildegard Von<br \/>\nBingen<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>7. <strong>Atom for Peace – Judge, Jury and<br \/>\nExecutioner<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>8. <strong>Twigs – Breathe<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>9. <strong>Blue Hawaii – In Two<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>10. <strong>The Strokes – One Way Trigger<\/strong><\/p>\n<div class="embed"><\/div>\n<p><span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="La playlist di febbraio 2013"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/playlist_febbraio_2013"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/d2f3362ab11307608241ce9fa68230eb.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content=""><meta itemprop="description" content=" Playlist febbraio 2013 - LifeGate Radio 1. David Bowie - Where Are We Now2. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - We No Who "><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2013-02-12 15:36:25"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-10-12 09:29:52" \/><\/span><\/p>\n