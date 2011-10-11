Se diciamo TKOL RMX 1234567T?

TKOL RMX 1234567T e' un doppio disco-compilation che contiene tutti i 19 remix dei brani di The King of Limbs (l'ottavo album da studio dei Radiohead) realizzati in vinile nel corso dell'estate e firmati da artisti come Caribou e Four Tet. Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, i Radiohead hanno tenuto due concerti alla Roseland Ballroom di New York per un'anticipazione della tournée che intraprenderanno nel corso del 2012.

Thom Yorke prenderà possesso della consolle di The Boiler Room , a metà fra un club underground londinese e la sede di una web radio, e si lancerà in un Dj set, accompagnato da ospiti speciali come:

from

on

.