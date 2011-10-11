<p><strong>TKOL RMX 1234567T<\/strong>\u00a0e’ un doppio<br \/>\ndisco-compilation che contiene tutti i 19 remix dei brani di<br \/>\n<strong>The King of Limbs<\/strong>\u00a0(l’ottavo album da studio dei<br \/>\nRadiohead) realizzati in vinile nel corso dell’estate e firmati da<br \/>\nartisti come Caribou e\u00a0<strong><a href="http:\/\/www.fourtet.net\/" target="_blank">Four Tet<\/a><\/strong>.<\/p>\n<p>Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, i Radiohead hanno tenuto due concerti<br \/>\nalla Roseland Ballroom di New York per un’anticipazione della<br \/>\ntourn\u00e9e che intraprenderanno nel corso del 2012.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Unknown1.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-28115" alt="Unknown" src="\/app\/uploads\/Unknown1.jpg" width="225" height="225" \/><\/a><\/p>\n<div><\/div>\n<div><\/div>\n<div><strong>Thom Yorke<\/strong> prender\u00e0 possesso della\u00a0<span style="line-height: 1.5em;">consolle di <\/span><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;">The Boiler Room<\/strong><span style="line-height: 1.5em;">, a met\u00e0 fra un\u00a0<\/span><span style="line-height: 1.5em;">club underground londinese e la sede di una web radio, e si\u00a0<\/span><span style="line-height: 1.5em;">lancer\u00e0 in un Dj set, accompagnato da ospiti speciali come:<\/span><\/div>\n<p><strong><a href="http:\/\/www.myspace.com\/jamiexxlondon" target="_blank">Jamie XX<\/a><\/strong>,<br \/>\n<strong><a href="http:\/\/www.myspace.com\/cariboumanitoba" target="_blank">Caribou<\/a><\/strong>,<br \/>\n<strong><a href="http:\/\/www.myspace.com\/lonemusic" target="_blank">Lone<\/a><\/strong> e<br \/>\n<strong><a href="http:\/\/www.myspace.com\/theillumsphere" target="_blank">Illum<br \/>\nSphere<\/a><\/strong>.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>L’altra bella notizia \u00e8 che l’evento sar\u00e0<br \/>\ninteramente trasmesso in streaming sia sul <a href="http:\/\/boilerroom.tv\/69-radiohead-takeover-thom-yorke-jamie-xx-caribou-lone-illum-sphere\/" target="_blank"><br \/>\n<strong>sito di The Boiler Room<\/strong><\/a> che sul<br \/>\n<strong><a href="http:\/\/www.radiohead.com\/deadairspace\/" target="_blank">sito della<br \/>\nband<\/a><\/strong>.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><a style="line-height: 1.5em;" href="http:\/\/vimeo.com\/21102864">Thom Yorke Live DJ Set @ Low End Theory LA 3.9.11<\/a><span style="line-height: 1.5em;"> from <\/span><a style="line-height: 1.5em;" href="http:\/\/vimeo.com\/theojemison">Theo Jemison<\/a><span style="line-height: 1.5em;"> on <\/span><a style="line-height: 1.5em;" href="http:\/\/vimeo.com">Vimeo<\/a><span style="line-height: 1.5em;">.<\/span><span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Se diciamo TKOL RMX 1234567T?"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/se_diciamo_tkol_rmx_1234567t"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/e968ff1aadfdd5bc6f17758cc5b700c4.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content="\/imprese\/il-team\/valentina-gambaro"><meta itemprop="description" content="TKOL RMX 1234567T\u00a0e' un doppiodisco-compilation che contiene tutti i 19 remix dei brani diThe King of Limbs\u00a0(l'ottavo album da studio deiRadiohead) realizzati "><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2011-10-11 10:28:51"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-07-25 11:48:13" \/><\/span><\/p>\n