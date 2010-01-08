<p>AA VV – The rebirth of cool vol 3<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>1. Jhelisa – Friendly pressure 2. Coldcut – Eine Kleine hed musick<br \/>\n3. Leena conquest – Boundaries 4. Kruder & Dorfmeister – Deep<br \/>\ns**t part 1 & 2 5. Tricky – Hell is around the corner 6.<br \/>\nFreakpower – Turn on, tune in, find joy 7. Portishead – Revenge of<br \/>\nthe number 8. Bomb the bass – Bug powder dust 9. Mc Solaar –<br \/>\nNouveau western 10. Beastie boys – Get it together<\/p>\n<p><a href="\/app\/uploads\/1296988488_the-rebirth-of-cool-3.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-thumbnail wp-image-29334" alt="1296988488_the-rebirth-of-cool-3" src="\/app\/uploads\/1296988488_the-rebirth-of-cool-3-150x150.jpg" width="150" height="150" \/><\/a><\/p>\n<p>Compilation che potremmo definire jazz\/hip-hop\/acid jazz\/downbeat.<br \/>\nNe fanno parte Kruder & Dorfmeister, Jhelisa, Freakpower, Leena<br \/>\nConquest, Coldcut, Portishead, Beastie Boys, Bomb the Bass, MC<br \/>\nSolaar e Tricky (con la torbida e sensuale Hell Is Round the<br \/>\nCorner). Si oscilla tra i vari generi ma nell’insieme il risultato<br \/>\nha una sua coerenza che pu\u00f2 andar bene indifferentemente per<br \/>\naccompagnare un cocktail mondano, un viaggio notturno o una serata<br \/>\na due.<\/p>\n<p>–<\/p>\n<div class="embed"><\/div>\n<p><span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="AA VV - The rebirth of cool vol 3"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/the_rebirth_of_cool_vol_3"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/b9a53c12906da36e45d6065ecc25915c.gif" \/><meta itemprop="author" content=""><meta itemprop="description" content="AA VV - The rebirth of cool vol 3 1. Jhelisa - Friendly pressure 2. Coldcut - Eine Kleine hed musick3. Leena conquest - Boundaries 4. Kruder & "><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2010-01-08 18:49:57"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-07-17 16:40:39" \/><\/span><\/p>\n