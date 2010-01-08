AA VV – The rebirth of cool vol 3

AA VV - The rebirth of cool vol 3 1. Jhelisa - Friendly pressure 2. Coldcut - Eine Kleine hed musick 3. Leena conquest - Boundaries 4. Kruder & Dorfmeister - Deep s**t part 1 & 2 5. Tricky - Hell is around the corner 6. Freakpower - Turn on, tune in, find joy 7. Portishead - Revenge of the number 8. Bomb the bass - Bug powder dust 9. Mc Solaar - Nouveau western 10. Beastie boys - Get it together Compilation che potremmo definire jazz/hip-hop/acid jazz/downbeat. Ne fanno parte Kruder & Dorfmeister, Jhelisa, Freakpower, Leena Conquest, Coldcut, Portishead, Beastie Boys, Bomb the Bass, MC Solaar e Tricky (con la torbida e sensuale Hell Is Round the Corner). Si oscilla tra i vari generi ma nell'insieme il risultato ha una sua coerenza che può andar bene indifferentemente per accompagnare un cocktail mondano, un viaggio notturno o una serata a due. -