Voices of the Real World - AA VV Preziosa compilation che l'etichetta di World Music creata da Peter Gabriel dedica ad alcune delle voci più straordinarie del pianeta. Da Nusrat Fateh Alì Khan (in duetto con Peter Gabriel) ai vocalizzi di gola tipici della steppa di Tuva, a brani più accessibili, seppure di artisti assolutamente estranei ai dettami dello show business internazionale. Tra loro anche Papa Wemba, Sheila Chandra e la lappone Marie Boine. 01. Sygt, Khoomei, Kargyraa - Shu-De 02. Happiness Is... - Yungchen Lhamo 03. Taboo - Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan - Peter Gabriel 04. Kel Kweyo - Geoffrey Oryema 05. To My First Love - Mara 06. Calling Home The Calves - Iarla o Lionaird 07. Mosquito - The Dmitri Pokrovsky Ensemble 08. Kronkrohinko - Ayub Ogada 09. Ore Poinkha - Paban Das Baul 10. I Want Jesus To Walk With Me - The Holmes Brothers 11. La Sombra Negra - Toto La Momposina Y Sus Tambores 12. T'Amo - Tenores Di Bitti 13. Gula Gula - Mari Boine Persen 14. Sisitizo La Amani Duniani - Hukwe Zawose 15. Nasikitika - Remmy Ongala 16. Orovela - The Tsinandali 17. Speaking In Tongues - Sheila Chandra 18. Awa Y'Okeyi - Papa Wemba -