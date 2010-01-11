<p>Voices of the Real World – AA VV<\/p>\n<p><a href="\/app\/uploads\/510xpPlQnAL.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-thumbnail wp-image-32434" alt="Voices of the Real World - AA VV" src="\/app\/uploads\/510xpPlQnAL-150x150.jpg" width="150" height="150" \/><\/a><\/p>\n<p>Preziosa compilation che l’etichetta di World Music creata da <a href="https:\/\/petergabriel.com" target="_blank">Peter<\/a><br \/>\n<a href="https:\/\/petergabriel.com" target="_blank"> Gabriel<\/a> dedica ad alcune delle voci pi\u00f9 straordinarie del<br \/>\npianeta. Da Nusrat Fateh Al\u00ec Khan (in duetto con Peter<br \/>\nGabriel) ai vocalizzi di gola tipici della steppa di Tuva, a brani<br \/>\npi\u00f9 accessibili, seppure di artisti assolutamente estranei<br \/>\nai dettami dello show business internazionale. Tra loro anche Papa<br \/>\nWemba, Sheila Chandra e la lappone Marie Boine.<\/p>\n<p>01. Sygt, Khoomei, Kargyraa – Shu-De 02. Happiness Is… – Yungchen<br \/>\nLhamo 03. Taboo – Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan – Peter Gabriel 04. Kel<br \/>\nKweyo – Geoffrey Oryema 05. To My First Love – Mara 06. Calling<br \/>\nHome The Calves – Iarla o Lionaird 07. Mosquito – The Dmitri<br \/>\nPokrovsky Ensemble 08. Kronkrohinko – Ayub Ogada 09. Ore Poinkha –<br \/>\nPaban Das Baul 10. I Want Jesus To Walk With Me – The Holmes<br \/>\nBrothers 11. La Sombra Negra – Toto La Momposina Y Sus Tambores 12.<br \/>\nT’Amo – Tenores Di Bitti 13. Gula Gula – Mari Boine Persen 14.<br \/>\nSisitizo La Amani Duniani – Hukwe Zawose 15. Nasikitika – Remmy<br \/>\nOngala 16. Orovela – The Tsinandali 17. Speaking In Tongues –<br \/>\nSheila Chandra 18. Awa Y’Okeyi – Papa Wemba<\/p>\n<p>–<\/p>\n<div class="embed"><\/div>\n<p><span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Voices of the Real World - AA VV"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/voices_of_the_real_world_artisti_vari"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/df3eaecd43327ad6625e23e007d2160a.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content=""><meta itemprop="description" content="Voices of the Real World - AA VVPreziosa compilation che l'etichetta di World Music creata da Peter Gabriel dedica ad alcune delle voci pi\u00f9 straordinarie "><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2010-01-11 14:24:26"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-07-17 16:41:28" \/><\/span><\/p>\n