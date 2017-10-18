<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it">\n<p dir="ltr" lang="en">At the <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/UN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UN<\/a> this is my message to the world ” we can end the war”. Dear World, why are you silent? The Children are dying. Help us. <a href="https:\/\/t.co\/rUeDX0EgZr">pic.twitter.com\/rUeDX0EgZr<\/a><\/p>\n<p>\u2014 Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/AlabedBana\/status\/916739311176953856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">7 ottobre 2017<\/a><\/p><\/blockquote>\n<p><script src="\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js" async="" charset="utf-8"><\/script><br \/>\n \u201cI bambini devono andare a scuola, giocare in pace e vivere in pace. Insieme possiamo mettere fine alla guerra\u201d. Cos\u00ec ha detto <strong>Bana Alabed<\/strong> <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/UN" target="_blank">dalle Nazioni Unite<\/a>, lanciando un messaggio ai leader politici di tutto il mondo. \u00c8 da pi\u00f9 di un anno che la bambina racconta il <a href="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/tag\/siria">conflitto siriano<\/a> attraverso <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/AlabedBana" target="_blank">i suoi tweet<\/a>, battendosi per il diritto all\u2019istruzione – proprio come l’attivista pakistana <a href="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/tag\/malala-yousafzai">Malala Yousafzai<\/a>\u00a0–\u00a0e per far tornare la pace nel suo paese.<\/p>\n<blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 658px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="7">\n<div style="padding: 8px;">\n<div style="background: #F8F8F8; line-height: 0; margin-top: 40px; padding: 50.0% 0; text-align: center; width: 100%;"><\/div>\n<p><a style="color: #000; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px; text-decoration: none; word-wrap: break-word;" href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/BZ_qMqwHbQ-\/" target="_blank">“I want to tell the world about the children in war…” Bana al-Abed, a 7-year-old Syrian refugee who fled to #Turkey with her family after their home was destroyed in an airstrike, made a special visit to #UnitedNations Headquarters in #NYC this week. Bana has become internationally known after tweeting about her experience of the #Syria crisis from eastern #Aleppo. The words and pictures that she shared captured world’s attention as they gave a harrowing glimpse into the civilian life in Syria. Today, Bana continues to use her voice to raise awareness about children caught in conflict and their right to education. \ud83d\udcf7: UN Social Media \/ @elifgulec #withrefugees #globalgoals<\/a><\/p>\n<p>Un post condiviso da United Nations (@unitednations) in data: <time style="font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px;" datetime="2017-10-08T17:01:59+00:00">8 Ott 2017 alle ore 10:01 PDT<\/time>\n<\/div>\n<\/blockquote>\n<p><script src="\/\/platform.instagram.com\/en_US\/embeds.js" async="" defer="defer"><\/script><br \/>\nOra Bana vive in Turchia, dove ha finalmente potuto riprendere la scuola, ma vorrebbe un giorno tornare in Siria e <strong>diventare insegnante<\/strong> come la madre. La sua esperienza \u00e8 da poco divenuta un libro, <a href="http:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Dear-World\/Bana-Alabed\/9781501178443">Dear world: A Syrian girl\u2019s story of war and plea for peace<\/a> (la storia di una bambina siriana in guerra e della sua richiesta di pace).<\/p>\n<span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Bana Alabed, la bambina siriana che ha raccontato la guerra su Twitter, lancia un messaggio dalle Nazioni Unite"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/news\/bana-alabed-bambina-siriana-alle-nazioni-unite"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/bana-onu.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content="\/imprese\/il-team\/elisabetta-scuri"><meta itemprop="description" content="Bana ha otto anni e pi\u00f9 di 360mila follower su Twitter. Attraverso il suo account ha documentato la guerra in Siria e dal quartier generale delle Nazioni Unite, che ha appena visitato, invita il mondo a porre fine al conflitto.\u00a0"><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2017-10-18 18:03:14"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-10-18 18:03:14" \/><\/span>