Davide Lopresti, fotografo italiano è l’Underwater photographer of the year

“Il mio percorso come fotografo è iniziato proprio sott'acqua, ho cominciato a fare foto su terra solo in un secondo momento. Con l'acqua mi sono sempre trovato a mio agio”, così si racconta Davide Lopresti, fotografo ligure che ha vinto l’edizione 2016 dell’Underwater photographer of the year.