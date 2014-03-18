<p>La World Photography Organisation ha annunciato <a href="http:\/\/www.worldphoto.org\/about-the-sony-world-photography-awards\/" target="_blank">i vincitori delle tre categorie<\/a> \u2013 Open, Youth e National Awards \u2013 di uno dei concorsi fotografici pi\u00f9 importanti al mondo: il Sony World Photography Awards.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>L\u2019Italia \u00e8 stata premiata nella categoria <a href="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-6" target="_blank">Open \u2013 Panoramic<\/a> grazie a una fotografia di Ivan Pedretti. Per quanto riguarda i National Awards, cio\u00e8 i vincitori a livello nazionali, <a href="http:\/\/it.worldphoto.org\/national-award-italia\/" target="_blank">per l\u2019Italia<\/a> il primo posto \u00e8 andato a Andrea Menozzi, il secondo a Francesco Mollo, il terzo a Ivan Pedretti con la stessa foto premiata nella categoria Open.<\/p>\n<div id="gallery-41085" class="aeria-gallery enable-lightbox"><ul class="gallery-gallery layout-default"><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 1.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-1" title="" data-caption="<strong>Architecture<\/strong> \u00a9 Holger Schmidtke, Germany, Entry, Architecture, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 1-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 2.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-2" title="" data-caption="<strong>Arts and Culture<\/strong> \u00a9 Valerie Prudon, France, Winner, Arts & Culture, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 2-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 3.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-3" title="" data-caption="<strong>Enhanced<\/strong> \u00a9 Kylli Sparre, Estonia, Winer, Enhanced, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 3-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 4.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-4" title="" data-caption="<strong>Low Light<\/strong> \u00a9 Vlad Eftenie, Romania, Winner, Low Light, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 4-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 5.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-5" title="" data-caption="<strong>Nature and Wildlife<\/strong> \u00a9 Gert van den Bosch, Netherlands, Winner, Nature & Wildlife, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 5-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 6.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-6" title="" data-caption="<strong>Panoramic<\/strong> \u00a9 Ivan Pedretti, Italy, Winner, Panoramic, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 6-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 7.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-7" title="" data-caption="<strong>People<\/strong> \u00a9 Arup Ghosh, India, Winner, People, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 7-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 8.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-8" title="" data-caption="<strong>Smile<\/strong> \u00a9 Alpay Erdem, Turkey, Winner, Smile, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 8-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 9.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-9" title="" data-caption="<strong>Split Second<\/strong> \u00a9 Hairul Azizi Harun, Malaysia, Winner, Split Second, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 9-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 10.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-10" title="" data-caption="<strong>Travel<\/strong> \u00a9 Li Chen, China, Winner, Travel, Open Competition, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 10-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 11.JPG" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-11" title="" data-caption="<strong>Runners up<\/strong> \u00a9 Andrea Menozzi, 1st Place, Italy National Award, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 11-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 12.jpg" rel="gallery-41085" data-link="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-vincitrici-del-sony-world-photography-awards-2014\/sony-world-photography-awards-12" title="" data-caption="<strong>Runners up<\/strong> \u00a9 Andrea Menozzi, 1st Place, Italy National Award, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sony World Photography Awards 12-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><\/ul><\/div>\n<p>I vincitori sono stati selezionati tra oltre 70mila partecipanti provenienti da ogni parte del mondo. In tutte le categorie premiate, i fotografi (non professionisti) sono stati selezionati per un singolo scatto. La cerimonia di premiazione si tiene il 30 aprile. Tra i dieci vincitori della categoria Open, verrà scelto il fotografo dell'anno che si aggiudicherà un premio di 5.000 dollari.