<p>La violenza\u00a0dell\u2019uomo nei confronti del Pianeta, la prepotenza e l’arrogante pretesa di superiorit\u00e0 sulle altre forme di vita sono i veri protagonisti della foto vincitrice del Wildlife photographer of the year 2017.\u00a0Memorial to a species (tributo a una specie)\u00a0ha portato il fotogiornalista <strong>Brent Stirton<\/strong>\u00a0a ricevere il titolo di fotografia naturalistica pi\u00f9 prestigioso al mondo e ci mette di fronte alla cruda realt\u00e0 da cui troppo spesso distogliamo lo sguardo per convenienza.<\/p>\n<div id="attachment_123700" style="width: 1034px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="\/media-page\/memorial-to-a-species-brent-stirton-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" rel="attachment wp-att-123700"><img class="wp-image-123700 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/Memorial-to-a-species-\u00a9-Brent-Stirton-Wildlife-Photographer-of-the-Year1.jpg" alt="Memorial to a species \u00a9 Brent Stirton - Wildlife Photographer of the Year" width="1024" height="682" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Memorial to a species. Vincitore Grand title 2017 \u00a9 Brent Stirton\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year<\/p><\/div>\n<p>\u201cRiuscire a rendere una scena tragica quasi maestosa nella sua potenza scultorea merita il premio pi\u00f9 alto. Nel gigante caduto c\u2019\u00e8 crudezza, ma anche grande intensit\u00e0 emotiva e, quindi, dignit\u00e0\u201d, ha commentato la giuria. \u201c\u00c8 anche il simbolo del crimine ambientale pi\u00f9 costoso, crudele e inutile, che deve suscitare\u00a0il pi\u00f9 grande scalpore tra il\u00a0pubblico\u201d.<\/p>\n<h2><strong>I vincitori Wildlife photographer of the year 2017<\/strong><\/h2>\n<p>La foto, che ritrae un rinoceronte nero appena ucciso\u00a0per il suo corno nella riserva Hluhluwe Imfolozi in Sudafrica, racconta la tragica storia che stanno vivendo i rinoceronti neri. Cabral\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="The night raider di Marcio Cabral, vincitore della categoria animali nel loro ambiente \u00a9 Marcio Cabral\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-subtitle="Marcio Cabral Wildlife Photographer of the Year""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/The-night-raider-\u00a9-Marcio-Cabral-Wildlife-Photographer-of-the-Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li><\/ul><\/div>\n<p>I vincitori della 53esima edizione del <a href="http:\/\/www.nhm.ac.uk\/visit\/wpy\/gallery\/2017\/index.html" target="_blank">Wildlife Photographer of the Year<\/a> sono stati annunciati il 17 ottobre al Natural history museum di Londra, nel Regno Unito. Una giuria internazionale ha scelto le immagini vincitrici per la loro composizione artistica, l\u2019innovazione tecnica e un\u2019interpretazione veritiera del mondo naturale. Infatti, l'obiettivo del concorso è mostrare la migliore fotografia naturale del mondo e, allo stesso tempo, aumentare la consapevolezza sulla bellezza – e fragilità – della natura, obbligandoci a non distogliere lo sguardo. 