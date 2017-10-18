I vincitori del Wildlife photographer of the year 2017, tutte le foto

La violenza dell’uomo nei confronti del Pianeta, la prepotenza e l'arrogante pretesa di superiorità sulle altre forme di vita sono i veri protagonisti della foto vincitrice del Wildlife photographer of the year 2017. Memorial to a species (tributo a una specie) ha portato il fotogiornalista Brent Stirton a ricevere il titolo di fotografia naturalistica più prestigioso al mondo e ci mette di fronte alla cruda realtà da cui troppo spesso distogliamo lo sguardo per convenienza.

I vincitori Wildlife photographer of the year 2017