Acqua, aria, fuoco, terra. Per sentire la natura

Il fuoco che divampa aggressivo, il fuoco del focolare. Casa dolce casa. Il bene e il male nel manicheismo più basilare. Quello che rappresenta in nuce la vita. La nostra, quella di tutti i giorni. Piena, vuota, contraddittoria, violenta, serena, angosciante, rassicurante. Così acqua, aria, fuoco e terra, elementi primigeni, sono i protagonisti di questo bel libro fotografico del National Geographic. Si stagliano sulle pagine accompagnati da brevi descrizioni. Si declinano in condizioni disparate e diverse. E' un libro che suscita emozioni, questo. E' un libro da sfogliare, per immaginare. E' un libro da gustare, per perdersi nei colori, per rendere più vivide le nostre emozioni. Ma soprattutto è un libro per sentire la natura, in tantissimi di quegli aspetti che essa ci regala. E per capire che spesso con i nostri gesti le provochiamo dolore e la rendiamo molto più brutta.