<p>Il fuoco che divampa aggressivo, il fuoco del focolare. <span class="h2k5ur7nr" id="h2k5ur7nr_3">Casa<\/span><br \/>\ndolce casa.<br \/>\nIl bene e il male nel manicheismo pi\u00f9 basilare. Quello che<br \/>\nrappresenta in nuce la vita. La nostra, quella di tutti i giorni.<br \/>\nPiena, vuota, contraddittoria, violenta, serena, angosciante,<br \/>\nrassicurante.<\/p>\n<p>Cos\u00ec acqua, aria, fuoco e terra, elementi primigeni, <span class="h2k5ur7nr" id="h2k5ur7nr_2">sono<\/span><br \/>\ni protagonisti di questo bel <span class="h2k5ur7nr" id="h2k5ur7nr_1">libro fotografico<\/span> del National<br \/>\n<span class="h2k5ur7nr" id="h2k5ur7nr_5">Geographic<\/span>. Si stagliano sulle <span class="h2k5ur7nr" id="h2k5ur7nr_4">pagine<\/span> accompagnati da brevi<br \/>\ndescrizioni. Si declinano in condizioni disparate e diverse.<\/p>\n<p>E’ un libro che suscita emozioni, questo.<br \/>\nE’ un libro da sfogliare, per immaginare.<br \/>\nE’ un libro da gustare, per perdersi nei colori, per rendere<br \/>\npi\u00f9 vivide le nostre emozioni.<br \/>\nMa soprattutto \u00e8 un libro per sentire la natura, in<br \/>\ntantissimi di quegli aspetti che essa <span class="h2k5ur7nr" id="h2k5ur7nr_6">ci<\/span> regala. 