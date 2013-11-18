<p class="MsoNormal">La Giornata della Bellezza Sostenibile \u00e8<br \/>\nstata creata dal gruppo <a href="http:\/\/www.davines.com\/" target="_blank">Davines<\/a> in collaborazione con LifeGate per favorire<br \/>\nuna sinergia positiva tra bellezza, sviluppo sostenibile e<br \/>\nambiente. Nata nel 2010, \u00e8 gi\u00e0 alla terza edizione in<br \/>\nItalia ed \u00e8 sbarcata con successo anche in altri paesi come<br \/>\nStati Uniti e Francia dove \u00e8 stata accolta con entusiasmo e<br \/>\nsia da parte dei saloni di acconciatura che dei clienti.<\/p>\n<p>Grazie alla scorsa edizione italiana sono stati raccolti oltre<br \/>\n71mila euro interamente devoluti a progetti di creazione e tutela<br \/>\ndi aree boschive in Italia e in Madagascar (pi\u00f9 di 60mila<br \/>\nmetri quadrati per 10 anni). Quest’anno <a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/comfortzonenederland" target="_blank">la<br \/>\nGiornata della Bellezza Sostenibile arriva nei Paesi Bassi<\/a><\/p>\n<p><strong>In cosa consiste la Giornata?<\/strong><br \/>\nL’iniziativa \u00e8 semplice: il 25 novembre, i saloni <a href="http:\/\/www.davines.com\/" target="_blank">Davines<\/a> e <a href="http:\/\/www.comfortzone.it\/it" target="_blank">[comfort zone]<\/a><br \/>\nolandesi per la prima volta apriranno e offriranno i propri servizi<br \/>\nalle clienti in cambio di offerte devolute liberamente. Il ricavato<br \/>\nsar\u00e0 totalmente destinato a progetti di creazione e tutela di<br \/>\nuna foresta in crescita. Si tratta di un’occasione unica per<br \/>\ndedicarsi alla cura del proprio corpo e fare qualcosa di concreto a<br \/>\nfavore del pianeta.<\/p>\n<p>Come in Italia, la Giornata della Bellezza Sostenibile nei Paesi<br \/>\nBassi \u00e8 un’iniziativa a <a href="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/it\/eco\/profit\/impatto_zero\/progetto">Impatto<br \/>\nZero<span class="c1"><sup>\u00ae<\/sup><\/span><\/a>: le emissioni di<br \/>\nCO2 prodotte per l’evento saranno calcolate, ridotte e compensate<br \/>\ncontribuendo alla creazione e tutela di foreste in crescita.<\/p>\n<p>Al progetto saranno concesse tutte le donazioni. Ogni 12,20 euro,<br \/>\nLifeGate creer\u00e0 e protegger\u00e0 20 metri quadrati di foresta<br \/>\nnella riserva Sakalalina, nel sud del Madagascar.<\/p>\n<hr \/>\n<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Even The Netherlands choose<br \/>\nsustainable beauty<\/strong><\/p>\n<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>The first Sustainable Beauty Day in<br \/>\nThe Netherlands will take place on November 25th. A Davines and [<br \/>\ncomfort zone ] event that combines ethics with aesthetics to<br \/>\nbenefit the environment.<\/strong><\/p>\n<p class="MsoNormal">The Sustainable Beauty Day is an initiative<br \/>\ncreated by the <a href="http:\/\/www.davines.com\/">Davines<\/a> group<br \/>\nin collaboration with LifeGate to encourage a positive synergy<br \/>\nbetween beauty, business and the environment. Born in 2010, this<br \/>\ninitiative is already at its third edition in Italy and has been<br \/>\nsuccessfully exported into USA and France, where it has been<br \/>\nenthusiastically adopted by the hairstyle saloons and by the<br \/>\nclients.<\/p>\n<p class="MsoNormal">Thanks to its previous Italian edition, more<br \/>\nthan 71.000 \u20ac were collected and entirely donated to<br \/>\nenvironmental projects of creation and protection of forests areas<br \/>\nin Italy and Madagascar (more than 60.000 sqm for 10 years).<\/p>\n<p class="MsoNormal">This year, the <a href="http:\/\/www.facebook.com\/comfortzonenederland">Sustainable Beauty<br \/>\nDay arrives in The Netherlands<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>What does the initiative consist<br \/>\nof?<br \/>\n<\/strong>The Sustainable Beauty Day is simple: on November<br \/>\n25th, all <a href="http:\/\/www.davines.com\/">Davines<\/a> and [<br \/>\n<a href="http:\/\/www.comfortzone.it\/it">comfort zone<\/a> ] Dutch<br \/>\nhairstyle saloons, for the first time will offer their treatments<br \/>\nand services for voluntary contributions which are fully granted to<br \/>\nprojects of growing forest creation and protection. This is a<br \/>\nunique opportunity to take care about your body and your beauty<br \/>\nwhile doing something concrete for the Planet.<\/p>\n<p class="MsoNormal">As in Italy, the Sustainable Beauty Day in The<br \/>\nNetherlands is a <a href="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/it\/eco\/profit\/impatto_zero\/progetto">Zero<br \/>\nImpact\u00ae<\/a> initiative: the CO2 emissions produced by the<br \/>\nevent will be calculated, reduced and offset with the creation and<br \/>\nprotection of growing forests.<\/p>\n<p class="MsoNormal">All donations and voluntary contributions will<br \/>\nbe granted to the project. For every \u20ac 12,20 LifeGate will<br \/>\ncreate and protect 20sqm of forest in the Sakalalina Reserve in the<br \/>\nsouth of Madagascar.<\/p>\n<p class="MsoNormal">The Sustainable Beauty Day is a Zero<br \/>\nImpact\u00ae event organised by Davines and [ comfort zone ] in<br \/>\ncollaboration with LifeGate for the environment and the sustainable<br \/>\ndevelopment of our Planet.<\/p>\n<span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Anche i Paesi Bassi scelgono la bellezza sostenibile"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/bellezza-sostenibile-paesi-bassi"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/869aa1a722ece1bf0c61ff5093c2f33a.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content=""><meta itemprop="description" content="La prima Giornata della Bellezza Sostenibile nei Paesi Bassi si svolger"><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2013-11-18 17:08:08"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-10-18 12:03:20" \/><\/span>