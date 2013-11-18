Anche i Paesi Bassi scelgono la bellezza sostenibile

La Giornata della Bellezza Sostenibile è stata creata dal gruppo Davines in collaborazione con LifeGate per favorire una sinergia positiva tra bellezza, sviluppo sostenibile e ambiente. Nata nel 2010, è già alla terza edizione in Italia ed è sbarcata con successo anche in altri paesi come Stati Uniti e Francia dove è stata accolta con entusiasmo e sia da parte dei saloni di acconciatura che dei clienti.

®

Even The Netherlands choose sustainable beauty

The first Sustainable Beauty Day in The Netherlands will take place on November 25th. A Davines and [ comfort zone ] event that combines ethics with aesthetics to benefit the environment.

The Sustainable Beauty Day is an initiative created by the Davines group in collaboration with LifeGate to encourage a positive synergy between beauty, business and the environment. Born in 2010, this initiative is already at its third edition in Italy and has been successfully exported into USA and France, where it has been enthusiastically adopted by the hairstyle saloons and by the clients.

Thanks to its previous Italian edition, more than 71.000 € were collected and entirely donated to environmental projects of creation and protection of forests areas in Italy and Madagascar (more than 60.000 sqm for 10 years).

This year, the Sustainable Beauty Day arrives in The Netherlands.

What does the initiative consist of? The Sustainable Beauty Day is simple: on November 25th, all Davines and [ comfort zone ] Dutch hairstyle saloons, for the first time will offer their treatments and services for voluntary contributions which are fully granted to projects of growing forest creation and protection. This is a unique opportunity to take care about your body and your beauty while doing something concrete for the Planet.

As in Italy, the Sustainable Beauty Day in The Netherlands is a Zero Impact® initiative: the CO2 emissions produced by the event will be calculated, reduced and offset with the creation and protection of growing forests.

All donations and voluntary contributions will be granted to the project. For every € 12,20 LifeGate will create and protect 20sqm of forest in the Sakalalina Reserve in the south of Madagascar.

The Sustainable Beauty Day is a Zero Impact® event organised by Davines and [ comfort zone ] in collaboration with LifeGate for the environment and the sustainable development of our Planet.