<p>Le Nazioni Unite e l’Unesco hanno designato il 2015 come <strong><a href="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/persone\/news\/2015-anno-internazionale-della-luce" target="_blank">A<\/a><a href="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/persone\/news\/2015-anno-internazionale-della-luce" target="_blank">nno internazionale della luce<\/a><\/strong>, uno degli elementi principali della vita. L’esistenza parte dalla luce del sole e anche la musica l’ha pi\u00f9 volte celebrata come fonte di vita o come simbolo di speranza e rinascita. Ecco allora una selezione di brani dedicati alla luce.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=7LvzwH7Fg3A" target="_blank">The Cinematic Orchestra –\u00a0First light [The Crimson Wing Mystery of the Flamingos]<\/a><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/the-cinematic-orchestra.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-52229" alt="the cinematic orchestra" src="\/app\/uploads\/the-cinematic-orchestra.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=ixtNYSiNyO4" target="_blank">Beck –\u00a0<\/a><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=ixtNYSiNyO4" target="_blank">Waking Light<\/a>\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=ixtNYSiNyO4" target="_blank">[Morning Phase]<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<p><a href="\/app\/uploads\/beck1.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-52230" alt="beck" src="\/app\/uploads\/beck1.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=R0sw2CgysWY" target="_blank">Pink Floyd –\u00a0Shine in You Crazy Diamond [Wish You Were Here]<\/a><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/LP-Cover-Pink-Floyd-Wish-You-Were-Here.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-52231" alt="LP-Cover-Pink-Floyd-Wish-You-Were-Here" src="\/app\/uploads\/LP-Cover-Pink-Floyd-Wish-You-Were-Here.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=n-cD4oLk_D0" target="_blank">The Smiths –\u00a0There is a Light That Never Goes Out [The Queen is Dead]<\/a><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/The-Smiths-The-Queen-is-Dead.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-52233" alt="The Smiths The Queen is Dead" src="\/app\/uploads\/The-Smiths-The-Queen-is-Dead.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=Q1809vqz3zA" target="_blank"><strong>Creedence Clearwater Revival –\u00a0Long As I Can See The Light [<\/strong><strong>Cosmo’s Factory]<\/strong><\/a><strong><a href="\/app\/uploads\/ccr-05.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-52234" alt="ccr-05" src="\/app\/uploads\/ccr-05.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=the7gV99YRI" target="_blank">Rolling Stones –\u00a0Shine a Light [Exile on Main St.]<\/a><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/exile_on_main_st.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-52235" alt="exile_on_main_st" src="\/app\/uploads\/exile_on_main_st.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=Mk8ijtUUf4w" target="_blank"><strong>Moderat –\u00a0Let In The Light [II]<\/strong><\/a><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/Moderat_Cover_Digital.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-52238" alt="Moderat_Cover_Digital" src="\/app\/uploads\/Moderat_Cover_Digital.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=TUD4CQT33w4" target="_blank">U2 –\u00a0Ultraviolet (Light My Way) [Achtung Baby]<\/a><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/u2-achtung-baby.jpeg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-52241" alt="u2-achtung-baby" src="\/app\/uploads\/u2-achtung-baby.jpeg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=HGH-4jQZRcc" target="_blank">Florence + The Machine –\u00a0No Light, No light [Ceremonials]<\/a><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/FLORENCE-AND-THE-MACHINE-CEREMONIALS.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-52242" alt="FLORENCE-AND-THE-MACHINE-CEREMONIALS" src="\/app\/uploads\/FLORENCE-AND-THE-MACHINE-CEREMONIALS.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=YW7hJpkWNPI" The Velvet Underground – Beginning To See The Light [The Velvet Underground]


Immagine in evidenza: James Brown nel film "The Blues Brothers"  