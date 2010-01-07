Il profilo di Marco Roveda sul sito della Schwab Foundation (in inglese)

Marco Roveda Organization: LifeGate Group Year Founded: 2000 Country: Italy Website: www.lifegate.it Geographic Area of Impact: Italy. Model: Social Business Focus: Communication / Media,Consumer Awareness,Energy,Environment,Trade. The Innovation LifeGate group is not only the Italian answer to the Kyoto protocol, with its carbon emission compensation programme, but it is a 360 approach to promote awareness and consciousness for a future in harmony environment. Founded in 2000 by Marco Roveda, a well-recognized bio-farming pioneer in Italy, LifeGate aims to contribute to a new way of doing business that places environment at the center. The most important message of LifeGate is that one can do good through profit as long as there is a close link between profits and ethics. LifeGate's enterprises are based on three interrelated concepts, "People, Planet, Profits". Background The exaggerated materialism of the past 30 years has undermined basic human values. Fortunately, many today recognize the importance of family and environment as fundamental underpinnings of all healthy and happy societies. Three decades ago, Marco Roveda came to the conclusion that the idea that "profit=happiness" was an illusion. LifeGate is the first business of its kind in Italy. It breaks with the past proposing a new way to work and live and therefore becoming a unique model for the new economy where business becomes conscious business and people become aware of their actions and how they affect others and the environment. Strategy In order change people's mindsets and society as a whole, LifeGate operates a number of activities and never stops developing new ways to pass on the message. «Impatto Zero» (zero impact), a project to evaluate and reduce carbon emissions which has involved a number of universities and over 450 companies so far. Impatto Zero compensates companies emissions with a reforestation program in one of the biggest natural parks in Italy (Parco del Ticino) and in Costa Rica, in partnership with the Costa Rica Ministry of environment and Energy. To date, 13 million square meters of new forest have been created through the program. Moreover, LifeGates accompanies all involved enterprises from the beginning of the relationship by evaluating and advising them over work and production processes from an ethical and environmental angle (LifeGate CSR Services). Eighty percent of the enterprises have worked with LifeGate for the past 3 years. LifeGate Ecopartners, an eco-strategy consulting enterprise. Services include market analysis, brand positioning, and marketing strategy. LifeGate Energy (2006), the first Italian distributor of 100% clean energy, last year this company distributed over 30 million KWH to businesses. The next step is to open up to private citizens by the end of 2008 once the legislation is in place. LifeGate Energy has already collected 5000 private citizen subscriptions for future clean energy supply. LifeGate Portal, a website with over 10.000 articles (health, environment, biological food, FairTrade, psychology, etc.) that promotes individual, social and environmental awareness. WIth 400 thousand visitors per month, LifeGate Portal also offers a free magazine (at Zero Impact), which is sent to the 100,000 LifeGate subscribers. LifeGate Radio with 420.000 listeners per week, offers high quality music complemented by ethical messages or advice. No traditional advertising is allowed and sponsorships are accepted only from conscious and ethical companies. LifeGate Engineering offers a specialized service (consulting, assessment, guidance, and implementation) for the realization of the most effective renewable energy system for homes, private enterprises and public services. It aims to obtain maximum energy efficiency, quality and environmental sustainability at the construction and management level. LifeGate Ecojeans, produced in Italy using biological, European-grown cotton cultivated without the use of pesticides and chemical products. The cloth is dyed with pure indigo, the rinsing is conducted with water and pumice stone. The carbon emitted during production of Ecojeans is compensated by reforestation activities, and 5% of the profits finance a project that spreads consciousness. LifeGate Café: all products available come from biological agriculture or from FaireTrade markets. Additional services include catering, hosting concerts and photography expositions. LifeGate Holistic Hospital, a meeting point for complementary medicine. LifeGate Music Shop, on-line music and scores sale Future projects include movie with an international cast that aims to ?internationalize? Roveda's message. LifeGate is as well working to put together an ethics committee to define the overall direction for the future of LifeGate. This will join the other active two committees. The Scientific committee that studies and discuss all issues on present or future projects and the Administrative Committee. The Entrepreneur Born in Milan in 1951, Marco Roveda is an entrepreneur, a philosopher and a visionary. To pursue his love of architecture, at the early age of 20, he founded a construction company and by age 22, he owned two such companies and managed 40 employees. By the age of 27, he and his wife Simona, were a wealthy couple. But Roveda realized that material wealth would never bring him happiness. He sold the businesses and moved to Ticino, Switzerland, where he dedicated his time to pursuing manual activities, leaving his mind free to think creatively. After 3 years, he returned to Italy where he started a biodynamic farm (Fattoria Scaldasole), which became nationally renowned for its biological yogurt, bio-juices, and other products. He sold the business to Plasmon, the Italian giant of baby food, and began contemplating a new concept of quality life, rather then a quality product, hoping to inspire others to rediscover non-materialistic values while producing goods and services that were compatible with those values. LifeGate is the manifestation of those efforts.