<p><strong>Marco Roveda<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>Organization: LifeGate Group<br \/>\nYear Founded: 2000<br \/>\nCountry: Italy<br \/>\nWebsite: <a href="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it">www.lifegate.it<\/a><br \/>\nGeographic Area of Impact: Italy.<br \/>\nModel: Social Business<br \/>\nFocus: Communication \/ Media,Consumer<br \/>\nAwareness,Energy,Environment,Trade.<\/p>\n<p><strong>The Innovation<\/strong><br \/>\nLifeGate group is not only the Italian answer to the Kyoto<br \/>\nprotocol, with its carbon emission compensation programme, but it<br \/>\nis a 360 approach to promote awareness and consciousness for a<br \/>\nfuture in harmony environment. Founded in 2000 by Marco Roveda, a<br \/>\nwell-recognized bio-farming pioneer in Italy, LifeGate aims to<br \/>\ncontribute to a new way of doing business that places environment<br \/>\nat the center. The most important message of LifeGate is that one<br \/>\ncan do good through profit as long as there is a close link between<br \/>\nprofits and ethics. LifeGate’s enterprises are based on three<br \/>\ninterrelated concepts, “People, Planet, Profits”.<\/p>\n<p><strong>Background<\/strong><br \/>\nThe exaggerated materialism of the past 30 years has undermined<br \/>\nbasic human values. Fortunately, many today recognize the<br \/>\nimportance of family and environment as fundamental underpinnings<br \/>\nof all healthy and happy societies. Three decades ago, Marco Roveda<br \/>\ncame to the conclusion that the idea that “profit=happiness” was an<br \/>\nillusion. LifeGate is the first business of its kind in Italy. It<br \/>\nbreaks with the past proposing a new way to work and live and<br \/>\ntherefore becoming a unique model for the new economy where<br \/>\nbusiness becomes conscious business and<br \/>\npeople become aware of their actions and how they affect others and<br \/>\nthe environment.<\/p>\n<p><strong>Strategy<\/strong><br \/>\nIn order change people’s mindsets and society as a whole, LifeGate<br \/>\noperates a number of activities and never stops developing new ways<br \/>\nto pass on the message. \u00abImpatto Zero\u00bb (zero impact),<br \/>\na project to evaluate and reduce carbon emissions which has<br \/>\ninvolved a number of universities and over 450 companies so far.<br \/>\nImpatto Zero compensates companies emissions with a reforestation<br \/>\nprogram in one of the biggest natural parks in Italy (Parco del<br \/>\nTicino) and in Costa Rica, in partnership with the Costa Rica<br \/>\nMinistry of environment and Energy. To date, 13 million square<br \/>\nmeters of new forest have been created through the program.<br \/>\nMoreover, LifeGates accompanies all involved enterprises from the<br \/>\nbeginning of the relationship by evaluating and advising them over<br \/>\nwork and production processes from an ethical and environmental<br \/>\nangle (LifeGate CSR Services). Eighty percent of the enterprises<br \/>\nhave worked with LifeGate for the past 3 years. LifeGate<br \/>\nEcopartners, an eco-strategy consulting enterprise. Services<br \/>\ninclude market analysis, brand positioning, and marketing strategy.<br \/>\nLifeGate Energy (2006), the first Italian distributor of 100% clean<br \/>\nenergy, last year this company distributed over 30 million KWH to<br \/>\nbusinesses. The next step is to open up to private citizens by the<br \/>\nend of 2008 once the legislation is in place. LifeGate Energy has<br \/>\nalready collected 5000 private citizen subscriptions for future<br \/>\nclean energy supply. LifeGate Portal, a website with over 10.000<br \/>\narticles (health, environment, biological food, FairTrade,<br \/>\npsychology, etc.) that promotes individual, social and<br \/>\nenvironmental awareness. WIth 400 thousand visitors per month,<br \/>\nLifeGate Portal also offers a free magazine (at Zero Impact), which<br \/>\nis sent to the 100,000 LifeGate subscribers. LifeGate Radio with<br \/>\n420.000 listeners per week, offers high quality music complemented<br \/>\nby ethical messages or advice. No traditional advertising is<br \/>\nallowed and sponsorships are accepted only from conscious and<br \/>\nethical companies. LifeGate Engineering offers a specialized<br \/>\nservice (consulting, assessment, guidance, and implementation) for<br \/>\nthe realization of the most effective renewable energy system for<br \/>\nhomes, private enterprises and public services. It aims to obtain<br \/>\nmaximum energy efficiency, quality and environmental sustainability<br \/>\nat the construction and management level. LifeGate Ecojeans,<br \/>\nproduced in Italy using biological, European-grown cotton<br \/>\ncultivated without the use of pesticides and chemical products. The<br \/>\ncloth is dyed with pure indigo, the rinsing is conducted with water<br \/>\nand pumice stone. The carbon emitted during production of Ecojeans<br \/>\nis compensated by reforestation activities, and 5% of the profits<br \/>\nfinance a project that spreads consciousness. LifeGate Caf\u00e9:<br \/>\nall products available come from biological agriculture or from<br \/>\nFaireTrade markets. Additional services include catering, hosting<br \/>\nconcerts and photography expositions. LifeGate Holistic Hospital, a<br \/>\nmeeting point for complementary medicine. LifeGate Music Shop,<br \/>\non-line music and scores sale Future projects include<br \/>\nmovie with an international cast that aims to ?internationalize?<br \/>\nRoveda’s message. LifeGate is as well working to put together an<br \/>\nethics committee to define the overall direction for the future of<br \/>\nLifeGate. This will join the other active two committees. The<br \/>\nScientific committee that studies and discuss all issues on present<br \/>\nor future projects and the Administrative Committee.<\/p>\n<p><strong>The Entrepreneur<\/strong><br \/>\nBorn in Milan in 1951, Marco Roveda is an entrepreneur, a<br \/>\nphilosopher and a visionary. To pursue his love of architecture, at<br \/>\nthe early age of 20, he founded a construction company and by age<br \/>\n22, he owned two such companies and managed 40 employees. By the<br \/>\nage of 27, he and his wife Simona, were a wealthy couple. But<br \/>\nRoveda realized that material wealth would never bring him<br \/>\nhappiness. He sold the businesses and moved to Ticino, Switzerland,<br \/>\nwhere he dedicated his time to pursuing manual activities, leaving<br \/>\nhis mind free to think creatively. After 3 years, he returned to<br \/>\nItaly where he started a biodynamic farm (Fattoria Scaldasole),<br \/>\nwhich became nationally renowned for its biological yogurt,<br \/>\nbio-juices, and other products. He sold the business to Plasmon,<br \/>\nthe Italian giant of baby food, and began contemplating a new<br \/>\nconcept of quality life, rather then a quality product, hoping to<br \/>\ninspire others to rediscover non-materialistic values while<br \/>\nproducing goods and services that were compatible with those<br \/>\nvalues. LifeGate is the manifestation of those efforts.