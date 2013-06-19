Maggio 2013: la playlist

Playlist maggio 2013 - LifeGate Radio 1. Moby & Mark Lanegan - The Lonely Night 2. Melissa Laveaux - Generous Bones 3. Beacon - Bring You Back 4. Akron Family - Until The Morning 5. Kurt Vile - Goldtone 6. Rebekka Karijord - Multicolored Hummingbird 7. Eleanor Friedberger - Echo Or Encore 8. Sebastien Tellier & Carloine Polachek - In The Crew Of Tea Time