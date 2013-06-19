<p>Playlist maggio 2013 – LifeGate Radio<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>1.<strong> Moby & Mark Lanegan – The Lonely<br \/>\nNight<\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>2. <strong>Melissa Laveaux – Generous Bones<\/strong><br \/>\n3. <strong>Beacon – Bring You Back<\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>4. <strong>Akron Family – Until The Morning<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>5. <strong>Kurt Vile – Goldtone<\/strong><br \/>\n<strong><br \/>\n<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>6. <strong>Rebekka Karijord – Multicolored Hummingbird<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>7. <strong>Eleanor Friedberger – Echo Or Encore<\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>8. <strong>Sebastien Tellier & Carloine Polachek – In The Crew<br \/>\nOf Tea Time<\/strong><\/p>\n<p class="c2"><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>9. <strong>Phoenix – Chloroform<br \/>\n<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>10. <strong>Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Wedding Song<br \/>\n<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><a href="\/app\/uploads\/moby-mark-lanegan-the-lonely-night-photek-remix.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-thumbnail wp-image-35241" alt="moby-mark-lanegan-the-lonely-night-photek-remix" src="\/app\/uploads\/moby-mark-lanegan-the-lonely-night-photek-remix-150x150.jpg" width="150" height="150" \/><\/a><\/p>\n<span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Maggio 2013: la playlist"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/la_playlist_di_maggio_2013"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/4ada7cdeaed918ae412223521b48a4da.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content=""><meta itemprop="description" content="Playlist maggio 2013 - LifeGate Radio 1. Moby & Mark Lanegan - The LonelyNight 2. Melissa Laveaux - Generous Bones3. Beacon - Bring "><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2013-06-19 12:30:15"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-11-16 17:03:17" \/><\/span>