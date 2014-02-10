<p>Abbiamo tralasciato volutamente esempi noti di cover come i Nirvana alle prese con The Man Who Sold The World di David Bowie, Fiona Apple con la sua struggente Across The Universe dei Beatles, versioni indimenticabili come Hurt dei Nine Inch Nails rifatta da Johnny Cash, Hallelujah di Leonard Cohen, pi\u00f9 bella dell’originale, nell’interpretazione di Jeff Buckley o l’irriverente versione di My Way di Sid Vicious\u2026<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Antony and the Johnsons – Crazy In Love (Aeon, 2009) di Beyonce (Dangerously in Love, 2003)<br \/>\n<\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><a href="\/app\/uploads\/johnson_beyonce.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34394" alt="johnson_beyonce" src="\/app\/uploads\/johnson_beyonce.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/lAqxRA7h0Ds?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Cat Power – Wonderwall (Peel’s Session, 2000) degli Oasis (What’s the story Morning Glory?, 1995)<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/wonderwall.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34396" alt="wonderwall" src="\/app\/uploads\/wonderwall.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/LeR1Mo8S7cs?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Taken By Trees – Sweet Child O’ Mine (EP, 2009) dei Guns N’ Roses (Appetite for Destruction, 1987)<br \/>\n<\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><a href="\/app\/uploads\/sweetchild.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34422" alt="sweetchild" src="\/app\/uploads\/sweetchild.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/6dqVDQ-lF4Q?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Jose Gonzalez – Teardrop (In Our Nature, 2007) dei Massive Attack (Mezzanine, 1998)<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/teardrop.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34423" alt="teardrop" src="\/app\/uploads\/teardrop.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><br \/>\n<\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/9B-h1EEsKDA?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Nouvelle Vague – So Lonely (3, 2009) dei Police (Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)<br \/>\n<\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><a href="\/app\/uploads\/police.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34424" alt="police" src="\/app\/uploads\/police.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<p><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/rYWlDr-i1xo?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Chromatics – I’m On Fire (In the City, 2007) di Bruce Springsteen (Born in the U.S.A., 1984)<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/im-on-fire.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34425" alt="i'm on fire" src="\/app\/uploads\/im-on-fire.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><br \/>\n<\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/0nzqFCTld0g?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>The Tyde – Hang Up (Through the Wildress: a tribute to Madonna<i>,\u00a0<\/i>2007)<br \/>\ndi Madonna (Confessions on a Dance Floor, 2005)<br \/>\n<\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><a href="\/app\/uploads\/madonna.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34426" alt="madonna" src="\/app\/uploads\/madonna.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/pHMho7UMZkc?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>The Boy Least Likely To – Faith (EP, 2007) \u00a0di George Micheal (Faith, 1987)<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/faith.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34427" alt="faith" src="\/app\/uploads\/faith.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><br \/>\n<\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/EZIug6yKCr4?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Saint Etienne – Only Love Can Break Your Heart (Foxbase Alpha, 1991)\u00a0di Neil Young (After the Gold Rush, 1970)<br \/>\n<\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><a href="\/app\/uploads\/neilYoung.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34428" alt="neilYoung" src="\/app\/uploads\/neilYoung.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/OrQfyb6nWuA?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/strong><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Scissor Sisters – Confortably Numb (Scissor Sisters, 2004) dei Pink Floyd (The Wall, 1979)<br \/>\n<\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><a href="\/app\/uploads\/ConfoltablyNumb.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34429" alt="ConfoltablyNumb" src="\/app\/uploads\/ConfoltablyNumb.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><br \/>\n<\/a><\/strong><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/2lsCEgcRozY?rel=0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>E potremmo continuare per ore con, ad esempio:<\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="http:\/\/youtu.be\/Y4UMpEHa_Ns" target="_blank">Schneider \u2122 – The Light 3000<\/a> dei The Smiths<br \/>\n<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="http:\/\/youtu.be\/1wavwT7paPs" target="_blank">Lorde – Swingin Party<\/a> dei Replacements<br \/>\n<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="http:\/\/youtu.be\/s9tdc19d98c" target="_blank">Seu Jorge – Rock With You<\/a> di Michael Jackson<br \/>\n<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="http:\/\/youtu.be\/7KJjVMqNIgA" target="_blank">Cake – I Will Survive<\/a> di Gloria Gaynor<br \/>\n<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="http:\/\/youtu.be\/x4XVJj4jER4" target="_blank">Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane<\/a> dei Velvet Underground<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>Quali sono invece le vostre cover preferite?<\/p>\n<p>Postatele nei commenti qui sotto.<\/p>\n<span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Le 10 cover pi\u00f9 belle di sempre"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/le-dieci-cover-piu-belle-di-sempre"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/cover-immagine-evidenza.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content="\/imprese\/il-team\/giacomo-de-poli"><meta itemprop="description" content="Abbiamo tralasciato volutamente esempi noti di cover come i Nirvana 