<p><a href="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/50-canzoni-2014" target="_blank">Come da tradizione<\/a>, ormai, anche noi abbiamo raccolto i 50 brani che nel 2015 abbiamo suonato, ascoltato, apprezzato e canticchiato di pi\u00f9. Visto che \u00e8 anche periodo natalizio, siamo buoni e il nostro podio \u00e8 formato da 50 posizioni.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Proposte rigorosamente in ordine alfabetico – e non in ordine di preferenza (sarebbe stato impossibile) – ecco allora le pi\u00f9 belle 50 canzoni del 2015, secondo noi.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><iframe src="https:\/\/embed.spotify.com\/?uri=spotify%3Auser%3Alifegate%3Aplaylist%3A1zWbW9Mn1wwnCfi3DBTjeo" width="1140" height="150" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=hefh9dFnChY" target="_blank">\u2018Cause I\u2019m A Man – Tame Impala<\/a>\u00a0\u00a0[Currents]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70117" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=hefh9dFnChY" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70117 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/14.-\u2018Cause-I\u2019m-A-Man-Tame-Impala-Currents.jpg" alt="\u2018Cause I\u2019m A Man - Tame Impala [Currents]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">\u2018Cause I\u2019m A Man – Tame Impala [Currents]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<p> <\/p>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=TYlrqf48H38" target="_blank">20\/20 – Gaz Coombes<\/a><\/strong><strong>\u00a0[Matador]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70105" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=TYlrqf48H38" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70105 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/2.-2020-Gaz-Coombes-Matador.jpg" alt="20\/20 - Gaz Coombes [Matador]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">20\/20 – Gaz Coombes [Matador]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<p> <\/p>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/pro.beatport.com\/track\/adriatica-original-mix\/6703175" target="_blank">Adriatica – Opez<\/a>\u00a0[Dead Dance]<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70126" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/pro.beatport.com\/track\/adriatica-original-mix\/6703175" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70126 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/23.-Adriatica-Opez-Dead-Dance.jpg" alt="Adriatica - Opez [Dead Dance]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Adriatica – Opez [Dead Dance]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<p> <\/p>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=GC1uRtIYus8" target="_blank">All I Want is to Be Your Girl – Holly Miranda<\/a>\u00a0[<\/strong><strong>Holly Miranda]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70120" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=GC1uRtIYus8" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70120 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/17.-All-I-Want-is-to-Be-Your-Girl-Holly-Miranda-Holly-Miranda.jpg" alt="All I Want is to Be Your Girl - Holly Miranda [Holly Miranda]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">All I Want is to Be Your Girl – Holly Miranda [Holly Miranda]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<p> <\/p>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=AZUJn2RK1dY" target="_blank">Another Day in the Sun – Jagwar Ma, Dreems<\/a>\u00a0[Another Day in the Sun Single]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70134" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=AZUJn2RK1dY" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70134 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/31.-Another-Day-in-the-Sun-Jagwar-Ma-Dreems-Another-Day-in-the-Sun-Single.jpg" alt="Another Day in the Sun - Jagwar Ma, Dreems [Another Day in the Sun Single]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Another Day in the Sun – Jagwar Ma, Dreems [Another Day in the Sun Single]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<p> <\/p>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=4J_DovdRrRc" target="_blank">Anything – TOPS<\/a>\u00a0[Anything]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70138" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=4J_DovdRrRc" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70138 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/35.-Anything-TOPS-Anything.jpg" alt="Anything - TOPS [Anything]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Anything – TOPS [Anything]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=8w8JLYxVONs" target="_blank">Bliss – Gacha, Natalie Beridze<\/a>\u00a0[Send Two Sunsets]<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70125" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=8w8JLYxVONs" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70125 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/22.-Bliss-Gacha-Natalie-Beridze-Send-Two-Sunsets.jpg" alt="Bliss - Gacha, Natalie Beridze [Send Two Sunsets]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Bliss – Gacha, Natalie Beridze [Send Two Sunsets]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<p> <\/p>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=x9PuiwS9aTY" target="_blank">Blue Marine – L.U.C.A.<\/a>\u00a0[Collezione]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70135" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=x9PuiwS9aTY" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70135 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/32.-Blue-Marine-L.U.C.A.-Collezione-.jpg" alt="Blue Marine - L.U.C.A. [Collezione]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Blue Marine – L.U.C.A. [Collezione]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<p> <\/p>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=Y-nIE39tEos" target="_blank">Book of Love – Fraser A. Gorman<\/a> [Slow Gum]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70148" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=Y-nIE39tEos" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70148 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/43.-Book-of-Love-Fraser-A.-Gorman-Slow-Gum.jpg" alt="Book of Love - Fraser A. Gorman [Slow Gum]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Book of Love – Fraser A. Gorman [Slow Gum]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=tGDhgQXK_yQ" target="_blank">Breathless – Gwilym Gold<\/a>\u00a0[A Paradise]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70121" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=tGDhgQXK_yQ" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70121 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/18.-Breathless-Gwilym-Gold-A-Paradise.jpg" alt="Breathless - Gwilym Gold [A Paradise]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Breathless – Gwilym Gold [A Paradise]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/international-feel\/mark-barrott-bush-society-release-date-vinyldigital-27th-of-april" target="_blank">Bush Society – Mark Barrott<\/a>\u00a0[Bush Society EP]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70130" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/international-feel\/mark-barrott-bush-society-release-date-vinyldigital-27th-of-april" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70130 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/27.-Bush-Society-Mark-Barrott-Bush-Society-EP.jpg" alt="Bush Society - Mark Barrott [Bush Society EP]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Bush Society – Mark Barrott [Bush Society EP]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=3DM9fGXHhlk" target="_blank">Cherokee – Kamasi Washington<\/a> [The Epic]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70151" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=3DM9fGXHhlk" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70151 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/46.-Cherokee-Kamasi-Washington-The-Epic.jpg" alt="Cherokee - Kamasi Washington [The Epic]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Cherokee – Kamasi Washington [The Epic]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=do0ROxCgkmw" target="_blank">Ciao per sempre – Levante<\/a> [Abbi cura di te]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70149" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=do0ROxCgkmw" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70149 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/44.-Ciao-per-sempre-Levante-Abbi-cura-di-te.jpeg" alt="Ciao per sempre - Levante [Abbi cura di te]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Ciao per sempre – Levante [Abbi cura di te]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=yiGS1R7fFpY" target="_blank">Come – She-Devils<\/a>\u00a0[Come]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70142" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=yiGS1R7fFpY" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70142 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/39.-Come-She-Devils-Come-EP.jpg" alt="Come - She-Devils [Come EP]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Come – She-Devils [Come EP]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong><br \/>\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=7jLpptUgkPM" target="_blank">Depreston – Courtney Barnett<\/a>\u00a0[Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70114" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=7jLpptUgkPM" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70114 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/11.-Depreston-Courtney-Barnett-Sometimes-I-Sit-and-Think-and-Sometimes-I-Just-Sit.jpg" alt="Depreston - Courtney Barnett [Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Depreston – Courtney Barnett [Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/melodyastruth\/sets\/jonny-nash-exit-strategies" target="_blank">Exit Six – Jonny Nash<\/a>\u00a0[Exit Strategies]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70113" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/melodyastruth\/sets\/jonny-nash-exit-strategies" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70113 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/10.-Exit-Six-Jonny-Nash-Exit-Strategies.jpg" alt="Exit Six - Jonny Nash [Exit Strategies]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Exit Six – Jonny Nash [Exit Strategies]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=NjSwFsPCeJ4" target="_blank">Exploitation – R\u00f3is\u00edn Murphy<\/a>\u00a0[Hairless Toys]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70111" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=NjSwFsPCeJ4" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70111 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/8.-Exploitation-R\u00f3is\u00edn-Murphy-Hairless-Toys.jpg" alt="Exploitation - R\u00f3is\u00edn Murphy [Hairless Toys]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Exploitation – R\u00f3is\u00edn Murphy [Hairless Toys]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=zPnonYHS_IY" target="_blank">Guess Who – Alabama Shakes<\/a>\u00a0[Sound & Color]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70123" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=zPnonYHS_IY" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70123 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/20.-Guess-Who-Alabama-Shakes-Sound-Color.jpeg" alt="Guess Who - Alabama Shakes [Sound & Color]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Guess Who – Alabama Shakes [Sound & Color]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=1DODN7V3jGo" target="_blank">I\u2019m an Outlaw – Kurt Vile<\/a>\u00a0[b\u2019lieve i\u2019m going down\u2026]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70131" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=1DODN7V3jGo" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70131 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/28.-I\u2019m-an-Outlaw-Kurt-Vile-b\u2019lieve-i\u2019m-going-down\u2026.jpg" alt="I\u2019m an Outlaw - Kurt Vile [b\u2019lieve i\u2019m going down\u2026]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">I\u2019m an Outlaw – Kurt Vile [b\u2019lieve i\u2019m going down\u2026]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="http:\/\/open.spotify.com\/track\/4RqjeyNFmtJtpggGi2qTiL" target="_blank">In The Tall Grass – The Charlatans<\/a>\u00a0[Modern Nature]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70106" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/open.spotify.com\/track\/4RqjeyNFmtJtpggGi2qTiL" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70106 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/3.-In-The-Tall-Grass-The-Charlatans-Modern-Nature.jpg" alt="In The Tall Grass - The Charlatans [Modern Nature]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">In The Tall Grass – The Charlatans [Modern Nature]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<p> <\/p>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=zHGnWdwi940" target="_blank">Leaf Off\/The Cave – Jos\u00e9 Goz\u00e1lez<\/a>\u00a0[Vestiges & Claws]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70109" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=zHGnWdwi940" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70109 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/6.-Leaf-OffThe-cave-Jos\u00e9-Gozalez-Vestiges-Claws.jpg" alt="Leaf-OffThe-cave-Jos\u00e9-Gozalez-Vestiges-Claws" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Leaf Off\/The Cave – Jos\u00e9 Gozalez [Vestiges & Claws]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong><br \/>\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=PAXj9zYjROc" target="_blank">Like a River – My Morning Jacket<\/a>\u00a0[The Waterfall]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70124" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=PAXj9zYjROc" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70124 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/21.-Like-a-River-My-Morning-Jacket-The-Waterfall.jpg" alt="Like a River - My Morning Jacket [The Waterfall]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Like a River – My Morning Jacket [The Waterfall]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=jPdzSFEVQss" target="_blank">Lisa Sawyer – Leon Bridges<\/a>\u00a0[<\/strong>Coming Home<strong>]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70107" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=jPdzSFEVQss" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70107 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/4.-Lisa-Sawyer-Leon-Bridges-Coming-Home.jpg" alt="Lisa Sawyer - Leon Bridges [Coming Home]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Lisa Sawyer – Leon Bridges [Coming Home]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=TP9luRtEqjc" target="_blank">Loud Places – Jamie xx, Romy<\/a>\u00a0[In Colour]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70118" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=TP9luRtEqjc" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70118 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/15.-Loud-Places-Jamie-xx-Romy-In-Colour-Preview-White-label.jpg" alt="Loud Places - Jamie xx, Romy - In Colour - Preview White label" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Loud Places – Jamie xx, Romy – In Colour – Preview White label<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<p> <\/p>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=bEtDVy55shI" target="_blank">Multi-Love – Unknown Mortal Orchestra<\/a>\u00a0[Multi-Love]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70108" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=bEtDVy55shI" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70108 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/5.-Multi-Love-Unknown-Mortal-Orchestra-Multi-Love.jpg" alt="Multi-Love - Unknown Mortal Orchestra [Multi-Love]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Multi-Love – Unknown Mortal Orchestra [Multi-Love]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=apveonr8U3Y" target="_blank">My Love, My Love – Nneka<\/a> [My Fairy Tales]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70153" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=apveonr8U3Y" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70153 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/48.-My-Love-My-Love-Nneka-My-Fairy-Tales.jpg" alt="My Love, My Love - Nneka [My Fairy Tales]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">My Love, My Love – Nneka [My Fairy Tales]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=kiunqAYLMb4" target="_blank">Nevischio – Verdena<\/a> [Endkadenz Vol. 1]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70152" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=kiunqAYLMb4" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70152 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/47.-Nevischio-Verdena-Endkadenz-Vol.-1.jpg" alt="Nevischio - Verdena [Endkadenz Vol. 1]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Nevischio – Verdena [Endkadenz Vol. 1]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=G8lOkgyPcaU" target="_blank">No No No – Beirut<\/a>\u00a0[No No No]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70127" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=G8lOkgyPcaU" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70127 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/24.-No-No-No-Beirut-No-No-No.jpg" alt="No-No-No-Beirut-No-No-No" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">No-No-No-Beirut-No-No-No<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=96qBM4LL2ps" target="_blank">Primrose Green – Ryley Walker<\/a> [Primrose Green]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70104" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=96qBM4LL2ps" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70104 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/1.-Primrose-Green-Ryley-Walker-Primrose-Green.jpg" alt="Primrose Green - Ryley Walker [Primrose Green]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Primrose Green – Ryley Walker [Primrose Green]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=YrbpLNpR9Mw" target="_blank">Puzzle – Lapalux, Andreya Triana<\/a>\u00a0[Lustmore]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70112" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=YrbpLNpR9Mw" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70112 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/9.-Puzzle-Lapalux-Andreya-Triana-Lustmore.jpg" alt="Puzzle - Lapalux, Andreya Triana - Lustmore" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Puzzle – Lapalux, Andreya Triana – Lustmore<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=Zvodg_PqH18" target="_blank">Pyongyang – Blur<\/a>\u00a0[The Magic Whip]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70119" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=Zvodg_PqH18" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70119 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/16.-Pyongyang-Blur-The-Magic-Whip.jpg" alt="Pyongyang - Blur [The Magic Whip]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Pyongyang – Blur [The Magic Whip]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=mNRkYplYC80" target="_blank">Ready to Shine – Young Galaxy<\/a>\u00a0[Falsework]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70141" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=mNRkYplYC80" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70141 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/38.-Ready-to-Shine-Young-Galaxy-Falsework.jpg" alt="Ready to Shine - Young Galaxy [Falsework]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Ready to Shine – Young Galaxy [Falsework]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=u0QIPpBV1D0" target="_blank">Sagres – The Tallest Man on Earth<\/a>\u00a0[Dark Bird is Home]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70115" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=u0QIPpBV1D0" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70115 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/12.-Sagres-The-Tallest-Man-on-Earth-Dark-Bird-is-Home.jpg" alt="Sagres - The Tallest Man on Earth [Dark Bird is Home]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Sagres – The Tallest Man on Earth [Dark Bird is Home]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=OERixQR-hxY" target="_blank">Sea Calls Me Home – Julia Holter<\/a>\u00a0[Have You In My Wilderness]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70133" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=OERixQR-hxY" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70133 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/30.-Sea-Calls-Me-Home-Julia-Holter-Have-You-In-My-Wilderness.jpg" alt="Sea Calls Me Home - Julia Holter [Have You In My Wilderness]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Sea Calls Me Home – Julia Holter [Have You In My Wilderness]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=fqzXiP46vzc" target="_blank">Selfish Feelings – Christopher Owens<\/a>\u00a0[Chrissybaby Forever]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70129" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=fqzXiP46vzc" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70129 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/26.-Selfish-Feelings-Christopher-Owens-Chrissybaby-Forever.jpg" alt="Selfish Feelings - Christopher Owens [Chrissybaby Forever]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Selfish Feelings – Christopher Owens [Chrissybaby Forever]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/adultswimsingles\/chromatics" target="_blank">Shadow – Chromatics<\/a>\u00a0[Shadow]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70140" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/adultswimsingles\/chromatics" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70140 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/37.-Shadow-Chromatics-Shadow.jpg" alt="Shadow - Chromatics [Shadow]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Shadow – Chromatics [Shadow]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="http:\/\/open.spotify.com\/track\/4mwhbdgdQhe7iaOXaEQfa1" target="_blank">She Don\u2019t Know – Melody Gardot<\/a> [Currency Of Man]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70147" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/open.spotify.com\/track\/4mwhbdgdQhe7iaOXaEQfa1" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70147 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/42.-She-Don\u2019t-Know-Melody-Gardot-Currency-Of-Man.jpg" alt="She Don\u2019t Know - Melody Gardot [Currency Of Man]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">She Don\u2019t Know – Melody Gardot [Currency Of Man]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=AMzjbyZhM5U" target="_blank">Slip – Elliot Moss<\/a>\u00a0[Highspeeds]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70132" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=AMzjbyZhM5U" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70132 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/29.-Slip-Elliot-Moss-Highspeeds.jpg" alt="Slip - Elliot Moss [Highspeeds]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Slip – Elliot Moss [Highspeeds]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=CG6jk5Q90DA" target="_blank">Snakeskin – Deerhunter<\/a>\u00a0[Fading Frontier]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70137" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=CG6jk5Q90DA" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70137 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/34.-Snakeskin-Deerhunter-Fading-Frontier.jpg" alt="Snakeskin - Deerhunter [Fading Frontier]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Snakeskin – Deerhunter [Fading Frontier]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=bUM0HaP80Kc" target="_blank">So Long – Jono McCleery<\/a>\u00a0[Pagodes]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70143" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=bUM0HaP80Kc" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70143 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/40.-So-Long-Jono-McCleery-Pagodes.jpg" alt="So Long - Jono McCleery - Pagodes" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">So Long – Jono McCleery – Pagodes<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=RBtlPT23PTM" target="_blank">Space Song – Beach House<\/a>\u00a0[Depression Cherry]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70136" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=RBtlPT23PTM" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70136 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/33.-Space-Song-Beach-House-Depression-Cherry.jpg" alt="Space Song - Beach House [Depression Cherry]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Space Song – Beach House [Depression Cherry]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=PZkdmtbDUnY" target="_blank">Steal – Maribou State, Holly Walker<\/a> [Portraits]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70150" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=PZkdmtbDUnY" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70150 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/45.-Steal-Maribou-State-Holly-Walker-Portraits.jpg" alt="Steal - Maribou State, Holly Walker [Portraits]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Steal – Maribou State, Holly Walker [Portraits]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=hefr781v2pc" target="_blank">Strange Encounter – Father John Misty<\/a> [I Love You, Honeybear]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70110" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=hefr781v2pc" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70110 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/7.-Strange-Encounter-Father-Jihn-Misty-I-Love-You-Hineybear.jpg" alt="Strange Encounter - Father John Misty [I Love You, Honeybear]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Strange Encounter – Father John Misty [I Love You, Honeybear]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/loyal-to-your-dreams\/sets\/matilde-davoli-im-calling-you" target="_blank">Tell Me What You See – Matilde Davoli<\/a>\u00a0[I\u2019m Calling You from My Dreams]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70146" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/loyal-to-your-dreams\/sets\/matilde-davoli-im-calling-you" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70146 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/41.-Tell-Me-What-You-See-Matilde-Davoli-I\u2019m-Calling-You-from-My-Dreams.jpg" alt="Tell Me What You See - Matilde Davoli [I\u2019m Calling You from My Dreams" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Tell Me What You See – Matilde Davoli [I\u2019m Calling You from My Dreams<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/kelelam\/the-high-prod-by-gifted" target="_blank">The High – Kelela<\/a> [Hallucinogen]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70116" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/soundcloud.com\/kelelam\/the-high-prod-by-gifted" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70116 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/13.-The-High-Kelela-Hallucinogen.jpeg" alt="The High - Kelela [Hallucinogen]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">The High – Kelela [Hallucinogen]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=YFic-xaLsPs" target="_blank">Unstoppable – Lianne La Havas<\/a> [Blood]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70122" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=YFic-xaLsPs" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70122 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/19.-Unstoppable-Lianne-La-Havas-Blood.jpg" alt="Unstoppable - Lianne La Havas [Blood]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Unstoppable – Lianne La Havas [Blood]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=LoTehhwo7Iw" target="_blank">Window Shades – U.S. Girls<\/a>\u00a0[Half Free]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70139" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=LoTehhwo7Iw" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70139 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/36.-Window-Shades-U.S.-Girls-Half-Free.jpg" alt="Window Shades - U.S. Girls [Half Free]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Window Shades – U.S. Girls [Half Free]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=2ybYYKBd_40" target="_blank">Without You – Tobias Jesso Jr.<\/a> [Goon]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70155" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=2ybYYKBd_40" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70155 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/50.-Without-You-Tobias-Jesso-Jr.-Goon.jpg" alt="Without You - Tobias Jesso Jr. [Goon]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Without You – Tobias Jesso Jr. [Goon]<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h1 style="margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px; font-size: 22px; color: #474747; line-height: 28px; display: inline-block; max-width: 100%; font-family: 'Lucida Grande', 'Lucida Sans Unicode', Arial, Verdana, sans-serif;"><\/h1>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=dhvjL98MJEU" target="_blank">You Never Show Your Love – Jessy Lanza, DJ Spinn, Taso<\/a> [You Never Show Your Love EP]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70128" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=dhvjL98MJEU" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70128 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/25.-You-Never-Show-Your-Love-Jessy-Lanza-DJ-Spinn-Taso-You-Never-Show-Your-Love.jpg" alt="You Never Show Your Love - Jessy Lanza, DJ Spinn, Taso - You Never Show Your Love" width="1140" height="1138" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">You Never Show Your Love – Jessy Lanza, DJ Spinn, Taso – You Never Show Your Love<\/p><\/div>\n<h2><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2>\n<h2><\/h2>\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=_iw9yzbUWGM" target="_blank">Your Fool – Natalie Prass<\/a> [Natalie Prass]\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div id="attachment_70154" style="width: 1150px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=_iw9yzbUWGM" target="_blank"><img class="wp-image-70154 size-full" src="\/app\/uploads\/49.-Your-Fool-Natalie-Prass-Natalie-Prass.jpg" alt="Your Fool - Natalie Prass [Natalie Prass]" width="1140" height="1140" \/><\/a><p class="wp-caption-text">Your Fool – Natalie Prass [Natalie Prass]<\/p><\/div>\n<span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Le migliori 50 canzoni del 2015"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/le-migliori-50-canzoni-del-2015"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/Playlist_2015.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content="\/imprese\/il-team\/giacomo-de-poli"><meta itemprop="description" content="Come da tradizione, ormai, anche noi abbiamo raccolto i 50 brani che nel 2015 abbiamo suonato, ascoltato, apprezzato e canticchiato di pi\u00f9. Visto che \u00e8 anche periodo "><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2015-12-21 19:01:10"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-10-18 11:14:19" \/><\/span>