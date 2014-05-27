Mondiali 2014: 10 canzoni che hanno fatto girare le palle

Da sempre c'è un forte legame fra musica e calcio, basti pensare che il tifo lo si fa cantando. Qui vi proponiamo dieci canzoni che, in un modo o in un altro, hanno a che fare con lo sport "nazionale". Da Un'Estate Italiana, inno ufficiale dei Mondiali di calcio di Italia '90, a Seven Nation Army dei White Stripes (canzone simbolo della vittoria italiana ai Mondiali di Berlino del 2006), da Mas Que Nada (entrata a fare parte dell'immaginario calcistico grazie a un celebre spot di un brand di abbigliamento sportivo andato in onda nel 1998) a You’ll Never Walk Alone nella versione di Gerry & The Pacemakers, scritta originariamente per il musical Carousel e diventata poi l'inno ufficiale della squadra di calcio del Liverpool. Giorgio Moroder feat. Gianna Nannini & Edoardo Bennato - Un’estate Italiana White Stripes - Seven Nation Army Mano Negra - Santa Maradona (Larchuma Football Club) New Order (Feat. John Barnes) - World In Motion Tamba Trio (originale di Jorge Ben) - Mas Que Nada Francesco De Gregori - La Leva Calcistica Del '68 Queen - We Are The Champions La Gloria - Gotan Project Gerry & The Pacemakers - You’ll Never Walk Alone Pépé Kallé - Roger Milla