<p>Da sempre c’\u00e8 un forte legame fra musica e calcio, basti pensare che il tifo lo si fa cantando. Qui vi proponiamo dieci canzoni che, in un modo o in un altro, hanno a che fare con lo sport “nazionale”. \u00a0 Da <strong>Un’Estate Italiana<\/strong>, inno ufficiale dei Mondiali di calcio di Italia ’90, a <strong>Seven Nation Army<\/strong> dei <strong>White Stripes<\/strong> (canzone simbolo della vittoria italiana ai Mondiali di Berlino del 2006), da\u00a0<strong>Mas Que Nada<\/strong> (entrata a fare parte dell’immaginario calcistico grazie a un celebre spot di un brand di abbigliamento sportivo andato in onda nel 1998) a<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><span style="line-height: 1.5em;"><strong>You\u2019ll Never Walk Alone<\/strong> nella versione di<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/span><span style="line-height: 1.5em;"><strong>Gerry & The Pacemakers<\/strong>, scritta originariamente\u00a0per il\u00a0musical\u00a0Carousel e diventata poi<\/span><span style="line-height: 1.5em;">\u00a0l’inno ufficiale della squadra di\u00a0calcio\u00a0del\u00a0Liverpool.<\/span><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Giorgio Moroder feat. Gianna Nannini & Edoardo Bennato – Un\u2019estate Italiana<a href="\/app\/uploads\/Un-Estate-Italiana-Single-cover.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-44299" alt="Un-Estate-Italiana-Single-cover" src="\/app\/uploads\/Un-Estate-Italiana-Single-cover.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/dTbMwJMqilI" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>White Stripes – Seven Nation Army <a href="\/app\/uploads\/white-stripes-seven-nation1.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-44422" alt="white-stripes-seven-nation" src="\/app\/uploads\/white-stripes-seven-nation1.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/0J2QdDbelmY" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Mano Negra – Santa Maradona (Larchuma Football Club)<\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><a href="\/app\/uploads\/115768481.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-44292" alt="115768481" src="\/app\/uploads\/115768481.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/_250qRbG5vk" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>New Order (Feat. John Barnes) – World In Motion<a href="\/app\/uploads\/WorldinMotion12Uk.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-44293" alt="WorldinMotion12Uk" src="\/app\/uploads\/WorldinMotion12Uk.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/Q_YiG7yN7PY" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Tamba Trio (originale di Jorge Ben) – Mas Que Nada<a href="\/app\/uploads\/305503207_o_Snapseed.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-44294" alt="305503207_o_Snapseed" src="\/app\/uploads\/305503207_o_Snapseed.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/bjMKEae9tCo" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Francesco De Gregori – La Leva Calcistica Del ’68<a href="\/app\/uploads\/cd20_01.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-44295" alt="cd20_01" src="\/app\/uploads\/cd20_01.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/__E4pQ3htz0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Queen – We Are The Champions<a href="\/app\/uploads\/20090517001632News_of_the_World.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-44296" alt="News_of_the_World queen we are the champions" src="\/app\/uploads\/20090517001632News_of_the_World.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/04854XqcfCY" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>La Gloria – Gotan Project<a href="\/app\/uploads\/612ufDUOTeL._SL1440_.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-44297" alt="gotan project tango 3.0" src="\/app\/uploads\/612ufDUOTeL._SL1440_.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/NjvPhbctLB8" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Gerry & The Pacemakers – You\u2019ll Never Walk Alone<a href="\/app\/uploads\/115184602_Snapseed.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-44298" alt="Gerry & The Pacemakers - You'll Never Walk Alone" src="\/app\/uploads\/115184602_Snapseed.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/OV5_LQArLa0" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>P\u00e9p\u00e9 Kall\u00e9 – Roger Milla<a href="\/app\/uploads\/u1_pepe-kalle.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-44300" alt="pepe-kalle" src="\/app\/uploads\/u1_pepe-kalle.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/0xgbuspxWbI" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Mondiali 2014: 10 canzoni che hanno fatto girare le palle"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/mondiali-2014-e-canzoni"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/coppa-del-mondo.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content="\/imprese\/il-team\/giacomo-de-poli"><meta itemprop="description" content="Da sempre c'\u00e8 un forte legame fra musica e calcio, basti pensare che il tifo lo si fa cantando. 