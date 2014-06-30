<p><strong><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=GpuMXRlLiQI&feature=kp" target="_blank">Fats Domino – Let the Four Winds Blow<\/a>\u00a0>\u00a0<\/strong>Eels – Novocaine for the Soul<\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><a href="\/app\/uploads\/novocaine.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45673" alt="novocaine" src="\/app\/uploads\/novocaine.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><br \/>\n<iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/V2yy141q8HQ" height="90" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=j7rAwluPfa8" target="_blank">Niney The Observer –\u00a0Blood & Fire<\/a>\u00a0>\u00a0<\/strong>PJ Harvey – Written On The Forehead<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=j7rAwluPfa8" target="_blank"><br \/>\n<\/a><a href="\/app\/uploads\/pj.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45683" alt="pj harvey" src="\/app\/uploads\/pj.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/saksKorZEoc" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=7lFBq8t5kdw" target="_blank">Wings (Paul McCartney) – Arrow Through me<\/a>\u00a0>\u00a0<\/strong>Erykah Badu – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/wings.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45684" alt="wings" src="\/app\/uploads\/wings.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/osQbNZ3pOXI" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=r9SENzRLk_M" target="_blank">Vera Hall – Trouble So Hard<\/a>\u00a0>\u00a0<strong>Moby – Natural Blues<\/strong><br \/>\n<\/strong><strong style="line-height: 1.5em;"><a href="\/app\/uploads\/moby.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45685" alt="moby" src="\/app\/uploads\/moby.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/z3YMxM1_S48" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=pVZFMLQn13Q" target="_blank">JBL Sessions – Balance & Reharsal<\/a> > Fatboy Slim – Praise You<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/fatboyslim.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45686" alt="fatboyslim" src="\/app\/uploads\/fatboyslim.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><br \/>\n<\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/4ULVQOneeZE" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=ZtWTUt2RZh0" target="_blank">Kraftwerk – Computer Love<\/a> > Coldplay – Talk<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/kraftwerk.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45687" alt="kraftwerk" src="\/app\/uploads\/kraftwerk.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/EH9meoWmAOM" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=a-LEobm0RtM" target="_blank">John Barry\/Nancy Sinatra – You Only Live Twice<\/a> > Robbie Williams – Millenium<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/onlylivetwice.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45689" alt="onlylivetwice" src="\/app\/uploads\/onlylivetwice.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><\/strong><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/xcWOviMI6Lk" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=bkyCrx4DyMk" target="_blank">The Clash – Straight To Hell<\/a>\u00a0<strong><strong>><\/strong><\/strong> M.I.A. – Paper Planes<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/mia.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45691" alt="mia" src="\/app\/uploads\/mia.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><br \/>\n<\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/ewRjZoRtu0Y" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=MKC5cdGBY04&feature=kp" target="_blank">Andrew Oldham Orchestra (The Rolling Stones) – The Last Time<\/a> >\u00a0The Verve –\u00a0Bittersweet Symphony<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/rolling-stones1.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45695" alt="rolling stones" src="\/app\/uploads\/rolling-stones1.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><br \/>\n<\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/1lyu1KKwC74" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=P8Nq_8io-Xg" target="_blank">The Main Attraction –\u00a0Everyday<\/a> >\u00a0The Avalanches –\u00a0Since I left You<br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/avalanches.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-45697" alt="avalanches" src="\/app\/uploads\/avalanches.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><br \/>\n<\/strong><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/VfAuFAgHpzc" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>A cura di Giacomo De Poli e Valentina Gambaro<\/p>\n<span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="Musica riciclata: come dare nuova vita a 10 canzoni"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/sampler-10-canzoni"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/mix.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content=""><meta itemprop="description" content="Fats Domino - Let the Four Winds Blow\u00a0>\u00a0Eels - Novocaine for the Soul Niney The Observer -\u00a0Blood & Fire\u00a0>\u00a0PJ Harvey - Written On The "><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2014-06-30 15:00:50"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-11-16 17:03:13" \/><\/span>