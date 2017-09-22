<p>50mila fotografi professionisti e amatoriali provenienti da 92 paesi hanno risposto alla chiamata del concorso di fotografia di natura pi\u00f9 prestigioso del mondo, il <a href="http:\/\/www.nhm.ac.uk\/visit\/wpy.html" target="_blank">Wildlife photographer of the year<\/a>. Ormai alla sua 53esima edizione, il concorso ha l\u2019obiettivo di mostrare il meglio della fotografia dedicata alla\u00a0natura e aumentare la consapevolezza sulla sua bellezza \u2013 e fragilit\u00e0.<\/p>\n<div id="gallery-121774" class="aeria-gallery enable-lightbox">\n<ul class="gallery-gallery layout-default">\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Bear hug \u00a9 Ashleigh Scully - Wildlife Photographer of the Year.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/bear-hug-ashleigh-scully-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" title="Bear hug \u00a9 Ashleigh Scully\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Wildlife Photographer of the Year""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Bear hug \u00a9 Ashleigh Scully - Wildlife Photographer of the Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Bold eagle \u00a9 Klaus Nigge - Wildlife Photographer of the Year (22MB at full size).jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/bold-eagle-klaus-nigge-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year-22mb-at-full-size" title="Bold eagle \u00a9 Klaus Nigge\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Bold eagle \u00a9 Klaus Nigge - Wildlife Photographer of the Year (22MB at full size)-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Winter-pause-\u00a9-Mats-Anderss.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/winter-pause-mats-anderss" title="Winter pause \u00a9 Mats Anderss\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Wildlife Photographer of the Year""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Winter-pause-\u00a9-Mats-Anderss-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Glimpse of a lynx \u00a9 Laura Albiac Vilas - Wildlife Photographer of the Year.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/glimpse-of-a-lynx-laura-albiac-vilas-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" title="Glimpse of a lynx \u00a9 Laura Albiac Vilas\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Glimpse of a lynx \u00a9 Laura Albiac Vilas - Wildlife Photographer of the Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Resplendent delivery \u00a9 Tyohar Kastiel - Wildlife Photographer of the Year.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/resplendent-delivery-tyohar-kastiel-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" title="Resplendent delivery \u00a9 Tyohar Kastiel\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Resplendent delivery \u00a9 Tyohar Kastiel - Wildlife Photographer of the Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Romance among the angels \u00a9 Andrey Narchuk - Wildlife Photographer of the Year.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/romance-among-the-angels-andrey-narchuk-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" title="Romance among the angels \u00a9 Andrey Narchuk\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Wildlife Photographer of the Year""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Romance among the angels \u00a9 Andrey Narchuk - Wildlife Photographer of the Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Saved but caged \u00a9 Steve Winter - Wildlife Photographer of the Year.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/saved-but-caged-steve-winter-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" title="Saved but caged \u00a9 Steve Winter\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Wildlife Photographer of the Year""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Saved but caged \u00a9 Steve Winter - Wildlife Photographer of the Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/THEPOW~1.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/thepow1" title="The power of the matriarch \u00a9 David Lloyd\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/THEPOW~1-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Sewage surfer \u00a9 Justin Hofman - Wildlife Photographer of the Year.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/sewage-surfer-justin-hofman-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" title="Sewage surfer \u00a9 Justin Hofman\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Wildlife Photographer of the Year""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Sewage surfer \u00a9 Justin Hofman - Wildlife Photographer of the Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Swim gym \u00a9 Laurent Ballesta - Wildlife Photographer of the Year.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/swim-gym-laurent-ballesta-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" title="Swim gym \u00a9 Laurent Ballesta\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Wildlife Photographer of the Year""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Swim gym \u00a9 Laurent Ballesta - Wildlife Photographer of the Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/The insiders \u00a9 Qing Lin - Wildlife Photographer of the Year.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/the-insiders-qing-lin-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" title="The insiders \u00a9 Qing Lin\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Wildlife Photographer of the Year""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/The insiders \u00a9 Qing Lin - Wildlife Photographer of the Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<li><a href="\/app\/uploads\/Saguaro twist \u00a9 Jack Dykinga - Wildlife Photographer of the Year.jpg" rel="gallery-121774" data-link="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/gallery\/le-foto-finaliste-del-wildlife-photographer-year-2017\/saguaro-twist-jack-dykinga-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year" title="Saguaro twist \u00a9 Jack Dykinga\/Wildlife Photographer of the Year" data-caption="" data-subtitle="Wildlife Photographer of the Year""><img src="\/app\/uploads\/Saguaro twist \u00a9 Jack Dykinga - Wildlife Photographer of the Year-150x150.jpg" \/><\/a><\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<\/div>\n<h2><strong>I finalisti del Wildlife photographer of the year 2017 <\/strong><\/h2>\n<p>Tutti i finalisti sono riusciti a catturare diversi aspetti del mondo naturale nei propri scatti, da un <a href="http:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/persone\/news\/cavalluccio-marino-plastica-wpy">cavalluccio marino aggrappato a un cotton fioc<\/a> a una coppia di \u201cangeli del mare\u201d durante l\u2019accoppiamento. <p>E dietro ogni singola foto c'è una storia: quella del ritorno di una specie in via di estinzione, della relazione tra madre e figlio nel mondo animale, di un comportamento ancestrale e dell'impatto che l'umanità (con i suoi comportamenti noncuranti) ha sulla fauna selvatica.</p>
<p>I vincitori di quest'anno saranno annunciati il 17 ottobre al <a href="http://www.nhm.ac.uk/visit/exhibitions.html" target="_blank">Natural history museum</a> di Londra, nel Regno Unito, dove verrà allestita la mostra principale. Le foto inizieranno poi un tour internazionale, per portare la fragile bellezza della natura in tutto il mondo. \u201cTenendo presente il nostro ruolo chiave per il futuro del Pianeta, le foto mostrano l\u2019incredibile diversit\u00e0 della vita sulla Terra e il bisogno essenziale di plasmare un futuro pi\u00f9 sostenibile\u201d.<\/p>\n<p><strong>Le foto vincitrici nel 2016\u00a0approdano a Milano grazie all\u2019impegno di Roberto Di Leo e dell\u2019associazione culturale\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.radicediunopercento.it\/" target="_blank">Radicediunopercento<\/a>, presso la Fondazione Luciana Matalon. Si\u00a0possono ammirare\u00a0dal 6 ottobre al 10 dicembre 2017.<\/strong><span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="La fragile bellezza della natura. 