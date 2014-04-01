<div><strong>Bob Dylan – Like A Rolling Stone (\u00a0Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)<\/strong><a style="line-height: 1.5em;" href="\/app\/uploads\/1022233230.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41901" alt="1022233230" src="\/app\/uploads\/1022233230.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><iframe src="https:\/\/embed.spotify.com\/?uri=spotify:track:3AhXZa8sUQht0UEdBJgpGc" height="55" width="618" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/a><\/div>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Ben Harper – Burn One Down (Fight Your Mind, 1995)<\/strong><a style="line-height: 1.5em;" href="\/app\/uploads\/ben_harper_-_fight_for_your_mind_-_front.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41904" alt="ben_harper_-_fight_for_your_mind_-_front" src="\/app\/uploads\/ben_harper_-_fight_for_your_mind_-_front.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/5w0K0Ve0ZvM" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Santana – Black Magic Woman (Abraxas, 1970)<\/strong><a style="line-height: 1.5em;" href="\/app\/uploads\/Santana-Abraxas-Front1.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41906" alt="Santana - Abraxas-Front" src="\/app\/uploads\/Santana-Abraxas-Front1.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/IPo9Gd2z6rI" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>The Verve – Bittersweet Symphony (Urban Hymns, 1997)<\/strong><a style="line-height: 1.5em;" href="\/app\/uploads\/the-Verve-Urban-Hymns.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41907" alt="the-Verve-Urban-Hymns" src="\/app\/uploads\/the-Verve-Urban-Hymns.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><iframe style="line-height: 1.5em;" src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/1lyu1KKwC74" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<div>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>The Doors – When The Music\u2019s Over (Strange Days, 1967)<\/strong><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/The-Doors-Strange-Days-1967.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41908" alt="The Doors - Strange Days (1967)" src="\/app\/uploads\/The-Doors-Strange-Days-1967.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/B61ZUu48-58" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<div>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Miles Davis – Blue In Green (Kind of Blue, 1959)<\/strong><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/davis_custom-595eaf808ada0133f72b6ac24f70c0d6019fd568-s6-c30.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41910" alt="davis_custom-595eaf808ada0133f72b6ac24f70c0d6019fd568-s6-c30" src="\/app\/uploads\/davis_custom-595eaf808ada0133f72b6ac24f70c0d6019fd568-s6-c30.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/PoPL7BExSQU" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<div>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Laurie Anderson – Tightrope (Bright Red, 1994)<\/strong><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/177172_1_f.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41911" alt="177172_1_f" src="\/app\/uploads\/177172_1_f.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/d0usLzJcYRw" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<div>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Annie Lennox – Why (Diva, 1992)<\/strong><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/Annie_Lennox-Diva-Frontal.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41912" alt="Annie_Lennox-Diva-Frontal" src="\/app\/uploads\/Annie_Lennox-Diva-Frontal.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/HG7I4oniOyA" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<div>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Massive Attack – Protection (Protection, 1994)<\/strong><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/Massive_Attack-Protection-Frontal.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41913" alt="Massive_Attack-Protection-Frontal" src="\/app\/uploads\/Massive_Attack-Protection-Frontal.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><br \/>\n<iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/Epgo8ixX6Wo" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<div>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p><strong>Depeche Mode – It\u2019s No Good (Ultra, 1997)<\/strong><br \/>\n<a href="\/app\/uploads\/Depeche-Mode-Ultra-Front.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-41914" alt="Depeche Mode - Ultra - Front" src="\/app\/uploads\/Depeche-Mode-Ultra-Front.jpg" width="618" height="618" \/><\/a><iframe src="\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/OxUpJSGpCWM" height="35" width="618" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0"><\/iframe><\/p>
<\/div>