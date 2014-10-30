<p>Lasciate perdere i classici come Profondo rosso, Thriller di Michael Jackson e Bela Lugosi’s Dead. Ecco una selezione di brani “creepy” scelti tra musica di ieri, oggi e domani.<\/p>\n<h2><strong>Bruce Springsteen – State Trooper<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/nU5MyNuBdhg" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h2><strong>Sonic Youth – Halloween<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/bpH-LVah8Sk" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h2><strong>Portishead – Machine Gun<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/00PdHIPjaWQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h2><strong>Pink Floyd – Careful With That Axe Eugene<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/2gnomAqroJU" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h2><strong>Bat For Lashes – What\u2019s A Girl To Do<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/Qp_zq7haWKE" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h2><strong>Fever Ray – If I Had a Heart<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/EBAzlNJonO8" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h2><strong>Salem – King Night<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/3IvoN4YUF4o" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h2><strong>Joy Division – Heart And Soul<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/l9bH6R3gj0I" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h2><strong>Suicide – Frankie Teardrop<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/tONEk9YMoIw" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h2><strong>Aphex Twin – Come To Daddy<\/strong><strong><br \/>\n<\/strong><\/h2>\n<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/s4ghznC4GU4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"><\/iframe><\/div>\n<h3><\/h3>\n<blockquote>\n<h3>Leggi anche:\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/halloween-dietologia-fitoterapia-paganesimo">Halloween, fra dietologia, fitoterapia e paganesimo<\/a> e\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.lifegate.it\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/samhain_la_fine_dell_estate">Samhain: l\u2019antica festa celtica da cui deriva Halloween<\/a><\/h3>\n<\/blockquote>\n<span itemscope itemtype="http:\/\/schema.org\/Article" class="itempropwp-wrap"><meta itemprop="name" content="10 canzoni da paura per Halloween"><meta itemprop="url" content="\/persone\/stile-di-vita\/halloween-10-canzoni-da-paura"><meta itemprop="image" content="\/app\/uploads\/halloween.jpg" \/><meta itemprop="author" content="\/imprese\/il-team\/giacomo-de-poli"><meta itemprop="description" content="Lasciate perdere i classici come Profondo rosso, Thriller di Michael Jackson e Bela Lugosi's Dead. Ecco una selezione di brani "creepy" scelti tra musica di ieri, "><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2014-10-30 18:04:07"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2017-10-24 12:45:29" \/><\/span>