Il vento, le erbe, la natura in una playlist offerta da Ricola Menta di montagna. Il nuovo gusto, una ventata fresca e dolce dalle alpi svizzere.

Townes Van Zandt – My Proud Mountains
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IlcVWecdCsQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>

Loretta Lynn – High On A Mountain Top
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xgnfg_NejQE" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>

Fleet Foxes – Blue Ridge Mountains
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xIU4A_TiGeo" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>

Vangelis e Stina Nordenstam – Ask The Mountains
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bZ473KZ4dY8" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>

Gustavo Santaolalla – The Wings
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Fr-mh2DXpZo" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>

Fleetwood Mac – Landslide
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6yY4bNCx9TY" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>

U2 – One Tree Hill
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WfKhVV-7lxI" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>

S Carey – Glass/Film
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z9URNYcC_NA" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>

Bjork – Joga
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2BSMcVRgloY" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>

Jerry Garcia – The Mountain Song
<div class="su-youtube su-responsive-media-yes"><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cfOELMeBWPw" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></iframe></div>