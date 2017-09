A young girl rests on a stack of bottled water in #Flint, Michigan, looking on as the National Guard helps people carry cases to their vehicles. Water is being handed out for free to citizens of Flint after a federal state of emergency was declared over the city's contaminated water supply | January 24, 2016 | 📷: Brett Carlsen @brettinreallife | #GettyImagesNews

