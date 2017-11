5 personaggi che tengono in vita l’anima progressista degli Stati Uniti

Elizabeth Warren

Keeping these lobbyists & insiders on your team sends a clear message, @realDonaldTrump: your campaign was a giant con. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) 15 novembre 2016

Ilhan Omar

Zephyr Teachout

“We lost this campaign but it's part of something bigger. It’s part of a revolution on the Hudson" - @ZephyrTeachout https://t.co/qSbgxEiyYo pic.twitter.com/XPWmGf09MP — Jenny Mayer (@JenniferMayer) 10 novembre 2016

Catherine Cortez Masto

I'm proud to be Nevada's 1st female and our nation's 1st Latina senator. It’s about time our government mirrors the diversity of our nation. — CatherineCortezMasto (@CatherineForNV) 9 novembre 2016

Keith Ellison